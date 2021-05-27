Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas getting warmer as Memorial Day weekend looms

By Marvin Clemons
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCool temperatures are a thing of the past as Las Vegas warms back to seasonable May temperatures for late May, according to the National Weather Service. A high near 96 is forecast Thursday with light winds. By Friday, a high of 98 is expected. “We have a chance at getting...

