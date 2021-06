Wartime Bosnian Serb Army battalion commander Ratko Djurkovic said he was innocent of involvement in the persecution of Bosniaks in the Ugljevik area in 1992. Ratko Djurkovic told the Bosnian state court on Tuesday that he was innocent of persecuting Bosniak civilians on ethnic and religious grounds in the Ugljevik area from April 1992 to the end of October that year.