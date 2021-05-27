Portfolio Allocations in Ethereum Become Prudent as ETH Rises to Surpass Bitcoin's Market Cap: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

Bitcoin is up more than 8 per cent since yesterday, with other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada) seeing even bigger price gains.Every one of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies rose significantly, marking a positive start to a new month for the crypto market. The relative recovery appears to back up the prediction of several prominent analysts that bitcoin and its rivals continue to have a bullish outlook for 2021 despite May’s price crash.Tesla boss and part-time cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk has once again been tweeting about his favourite meme currency, dogecoin. Replying to a proposition on Twitter on Monday night to DJ at a “Doge Festival”, Mr Musk wrote: “Sounds kinda fun”.Meanwhile Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of the crypto exchange Binance, has made a veiled jab at the technology billionaire by claiming that bitcoin’s electricity consumption is not inherently bad, comparing it to electric cars.We’ll have all the latest news right here.