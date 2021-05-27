Cancel
Portfolio Allocations in Ethereum Become Prudent as ETH Rises to Surpass Bitcoin's Market Cap: Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

u.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Ethereum is to fintech is what Bitcoin is to gold" Chief commodity expert of Bloomberg, Mike McGlone, has taken to Twitter to share his take on the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, regarding its future impact on fintech and a potential victory over Bitcoin. "Ethereum is to fintech is what Bitcoin is...

u.today
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s rising popularity will lead to more regulation, says Riksbank

Cryptocurrencies’ persistent growth and ever more mainstream adoption are keeping international monetary authorities on their toes. In fresh comments this week, Stefan Ingves, the governor of Riksbank — Sweden’s central bank — said that digital assets’ rising popularity raises the stakes for regulators, central bankers and lawmakers worldwide:. “When something...
StocksInvestorPlace

dLocal IPO: When Is dLocal Going Public? What Is the DLO Stock Price Range?

Today, there is a lot of buzz around the upcoming dLocal IPO. Yesterday, dLocal reportedly finalized its pricing range for what will become DLO stock on the Nasdaq Exchange. It’s expected that dLocal will publicly trade on Thursday, June 3. The cross-border payments provider helps domestic companies reach emerging markets....
Marketsu.today

Ethereum (ETH) Holders "In Crowd Doubt": Analysts. Here's How It Ended Last Time

Leading on-chain data vendor Santiment shared the details of Ethereum (ETH) community sentiment analysis. In brief, the trend reversal does not look surprising. According to the latest Twitter publication by Santiment, in mid-May 2021, the weighted sentiment of Ethereum (ETH) holders turned negative for the first time since early April.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

Bitcoin price - live: Crypto market launches comeback as ethereum and doge lead fresh price rise

Bitcoin is up more than 8 per cent since yesterday, with other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada) seeing even bigger price gains.Every one of the top 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies rose significantly, marking a positive start to a new month for the crypto market. The relative recovery appears to back up the prediction of several prominent analysts that bitcoin and its rivals continue to have a bullish outlook for 2021 despite May’s price crash.Tesla boss and part-time cryptocurrency enthusiast Elon Musk has once again been tweeting about his favourite meme currency, dogecoin. Replying to a proposition on Twitter on Monday night to DJ at a “Doge Festival”, Mr Musk wrote: “Sounds kinda fun”.Meanwhile Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of the crypto exchange Binance, has made a veiled jab at the technology billionaire by claiming that bitcoin’s electricity consumption is not inherently bad, comparing it to electric cars.We’ll have all the latest news right here.
Computerstheblockcrypto.com

More than 5 million ETH has been sent to Ethereum 2.0's deposit contract

The amount of ether (ETH) in the Ethereum 2.0 staking contract has broken above the 5 million mark, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. The current amount in the contract is 5.2 million ETH, worth $13.6 billion. One ETH is currently priced at $2,630. The Ethereum blockchain is undergoing a...
Stockswibqam.com

Ethereum rises 5% at $2,509; bitcoin firm

LONDON (Reuters) – Cryptocurrency Ethereum climbed over 5% on Monday to $2,523 but remained more than 40% below a record high of above $4,300 hit earlier this month. At 0950 GMT, it was trading up 4.1% at $2,495.69. Larger rival, Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 0.8%...
Stockscryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Keeps Dropping; Bitcoin Wins Week, Ethereum Reigns

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the recent red that colored the markets, crypto market sentiment dropped yet again - but now, it's close to dropping below the score of 5, where we haven't seen it in quite a while. The average 7-day moving crypto market sentiment score (sentscore) for ten major coins is now 5.03 compared to 5.49 seen last week, according to the crypto market sentiment analysis site Omenics. Furthermore, all coins dropped from the positive zone.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Dogecoin Market Cap Will Go Below $1 Billion, Says Barry Silbert

After calling the Dogecoin mania the “ultimate gamble trade,” Barry Silbert predicted DOGE’s market cap will go below $1B as it’s not worth $37B. Barry Silbert, the Founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, believes Dogecoin is not worth $37 billion and predicted a significant drop in its value to below $1 billion. Nevertheless, the former Grayscale CEO added that DOGE will “certainly” not go away due to its passionate community.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ethereum Yield Market Cap Achieves $401,541.51 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market capitalization of $401,541.51 and $999.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00011225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksvia.news

Ethereum Classic Cryptocurrency Bullish By 8% In The Last 6 Hours

Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) Cryptocurrency is currently on bullish momentum by 8.74% in the last 6 hours. At 02:57 EST on Sunday, 30 May, Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) is at $66.91. All TIme High and Low. Ethereum Classic’s current value is at $66.91 which is 60.33% below its all time high of...
Currenciesambcrypto.com

This Ethereum metric exceeds Bitcoin’s again! Here’s the impact

Trading below the $2500 level, Ethereum’s rally is faster, post the recovery. What’s interesting is that the Ethereum options volume has surpassed that of Bitcoin few times in a row. Based on data from Skew, options volume dropped consistently since May 24, and is consistently below $500 Million. With several...
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Here’s What Mark Cuban Gets Wrong About Bitcoin and Ethereum

Mark Cuban has been talking about Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and crypto a lot lately. While the billionaire investor and entrepreneur was originally dismissive of bitcoin as a useful digital currency, claiming he would rather own bananas than bitcoin in 2019, he has also been consistent with his comparison of the crypto asset to gold, but that comparison has not always been positive.
Stockslivebitcoinnews.com

Bitcoin Falls Again; Crypto Market Loses $1 Trillion from Market Cap

Bitcoin is continuing to tank hard. After falling into the high $30,000 range (between $37K and $38K), the asset has dumped another $3,000 and is now trading for about $35,000 per unit. Thus, the currency has lost about $29,000 overall from its recent all-time high of $64,000, which was attained last April.
MarketsMotley Fool

Could This Eco-Friendly Crypto Surpass Bitcoin and Ethereum?

Cardano and Ethereum will both make big leaps forward this year. Once you've dipped your toe in the crypto waters, you'll discover that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are only the tip of the iceberg. They may be the biggest and most well-known cryptocurrencies, but they're not perfect. Both face...
Commodities & Futuretoysmatrix.com

How high will Ethereum go? ETH will be ‘a lot higher down the road’ – market forecaster | City & Business | Finance

Ethereum is a decentralised, open-source blockchain with smart contract functionality, with ETH being the native currency on the platform. After bitcoin, it’s the second biggest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalisation, while it’s in the top spot for the most actively used blockchain. Unlike bitcoin which is supposed to be a unit of currency on a peer-to-peer payment network, Ether acts as a fuel that allows smart contracts to run. ETH has a market cap of $319.43billion, with its current price value standing at $2,752.81 at the time of writing on May 27. The currency has seen a net change of $54.91 in the last 24 hours alongside a low of $2,642.12 and a high of $2,891.73.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Will Crypto Competitors Surpass Bitcoin? Here’s the Truth About BTC’s Dominance, According to Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy CEO and Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor is outlining whether other digital assets have a chance at usurping BTC as the most dominant cryptocurrency. In a CNN interview, Saylor says there has never been an entity in history that has grown as large as Bitcoin and failed. The billionaire adds that Bitcoin is more dominant in its space today than some of the world’s biggest technology unicorns were before they rose to prominence.
Marketscryptonewspipe.com

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund Surpasses $100m Mark

Fidelity Investments has revealed via a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 26, 2021, that its Wise Origin Bitcoin Index Fund I, LP, has raised over $100 million from investors since going live in August 2020. Fidelity’s Bitcoin Fund Sees Huge Success Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of Fidelity.