Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2021: Emirati doctor Omar Al Hammadi says facts and context are key to understanding Covid-19
Ever since the UAE lodged its first official Covid-19 case in January 2020, Dr Omar Al Hammadi has become an authoritative and comforting presence on our screens. An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Prevention, he remains one of the faces of official televised briefings declaring the latest infection and recovery rates and providing sensible everyday advice on living during the pandemic.www.thenationalnews.com