Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2021: Emirati doctor Omar Al Hammadi says facts and context are key to understanding Covid-19

By Saeed Saeed
thenationalnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the UAE lodged its first official Covid-19 case in January 2020, Dr Omar Al Hammadi has become an authoritative and comforting presence on our screens. An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Prevention, he remains one of the faces of official televised briefings declaring the latest infection and recovery rates and providing sensible everyday advice on living during the pandemic.

www.thenationalnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emirati#Viruses#Historical Context#Information Science#History#Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2021#Uae#Arabic#Instagram#Spanish#Adnec#Jordanian#French#Book#Origins#Briefings#Advice#Vital Medicines#Covid 19 Today#Public Safety Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
World
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthfloridanewstimes.com

Doctors say COVID-19 booster shots are needed within 9-12 months

Experts now say that people who have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 may need booster shots in 9-12 months. Initially, they said it would be a year’s mark, but Dr. Jill Roberts of the University of South Florida could risk getting COVID-19 one year after being fully vaccinated. At that point the antibody from the vaccine was worn out.
Kidstriadmomsonmain.com

From the Doctor: Understanding the COVID Vaccine for Kids

By Guest Blogger Larry Givner, MD, Pediatric Infectious Disease, Brenner Children’s, Wake Forest Baptist Health. The FDA recently granted emergency use authorization for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be given to children ages 12-15, and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to affirm the FDA’s recommendation. COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
USAFacts

Understanding the COVID-19 pandemic

Almost 40% of unemployed Americans have been out of work for more than six and a half months. The US has averaged more than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths per day in 2021. Preliminary death statistics show over 3.1 million total deaths in 2020 — at least 12% more than in 2019.
Waterloo, NYNewswise

Helping doctors manage COVID-19

Newswise — Artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo is capable of assessing the severity of COVID-19 cases with a promising degree of accuracy. A study, which is part of the COVID-Net open-source initiative launched more than a year ago, involved researchers from Waterloo and...
Public Healthenergycentral.com

Environmental Racism and COVID-19 in the Canadian Context

An analytical thinker, with a passion for promoting the sharing of our truths. Proud to further the causes of social acceptance, sustainability, and justice. Currently working at Fredericton... As a professional in the renwable energy inustry, my company is an apolitical organization. Our focus is on benefiting the environment and...
Worlduaemoments.com

Abu Dhabi: Conditions For Bringing Back 60% of Government Employees

Periodic PCR testing will be compulsory for all employees to enter the workplace stated the committee. PCR Test Still Required for these categories. Those who've received their second dose 28 days or more from returning must test monthly while unvaccinated people must test weekly. PCR Exemptions. Vaccinated individuals who have...
Medical & Biotechuaemoments.com

Walk-In Available for Pfizer Vaccine in Abu Dhabi

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has announced the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available for walk-in citizens and residents. The vaccine is available for all unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and above at more than 100 vaccination centres across the emirate. The Pfizer vaccine was released to the public in...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Joint Israeli-Emirati Water Research Institute to Open in Abu Dhabi

A first of its kind agreement was signed this Tuesday in Abu Dhabi to launch a joint Israeli-Emirati Water Research Institute. It is the first official agreement of its kind, when a Water Research Institute is being established as part of a strategic commercial collaboration between Watergen, an Israeli water from air technology company, and Baynunah, a sister company of Al Dahra Group, plus an Emirati agriculture group that specializes in food security. The parties will be working in close collaboration with the Moshe Mirilashvili Institute for Applied Water Studies at Tel Aviv University.
Public HealthKaiser Family Foundation

Putting U.S. Global COVID-19 Vaccine Donations in Context

On May 17, 2021 President Biden announced that by the end of June, the U.S. would donate 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for use internationally. Sixty million of these doses are expected to be U.S.-owned doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (enough to vaccinate 30 million people), which has yet to be authorized in the U.S. but is authorized in multiple countries. An additional 20 million U.S.-owned doses will be from a mix of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines (while the exact combination of doses for each was not announced, this could amount to enough vaccines for an additional 10-20 million people).
Visual Artuaemoments.com

Abu Dhabi Art Will Be Back This November

Abu Dhabi art under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, the Department of Culture and Tourism announced its come back welcoming visitors this November after last year’s event being held online in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
WorldHealthcare IT News

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health resumes international remote healthcare services

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has reactivated its international remote healthcare offering, it has emerged. In an announcement released by the United Arab Emirates’ official news agency, WAM, DoH’s International Patient Care (IPC) Division – which focuses on coordinating consultations and treatment plans between a patient, their local doctor, and consultant based outside of the UAE – has resumed. IPC services were temporarily suspended in March 2020 in order to prioritise the COVID-19 pandemic.
Middle East24newshd.tv

PCB gets go-ahead for PSL6 matches in Abu Dhabi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has secured all pending approvals from the UAE government, the remaining Pakistan Super League PSL6 matches are now good to go in Abu Dhabi, reported 24NewsHD TV channel. Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

594 doctors died in second wave of COVID-19, says IMA

NEW DELHI: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that 594 doctors died during the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The list released on Wednesday mentioned that 107 doctors succumbed to the pandemic in Delhi, Bihar (96), Uttar Pradesh (67) and Rajasthan (43). While no such count is available for other medical staff currently, the Centre earlier this week announced a new system of processing the insurance claims under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) - Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19’.
WorldInhabitat.com

Abu Dhabi’s new urban biodiversity park enhances local microclimate

In a city characterized by iconic skyscrapers and commerce, the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi is highlighting nature with a new urban biodiversity park in the heart of downtown. At 27,500 square meters, Al Fay Park is expertly designed to enhance the local microclimate by maximizing natural cooling through landscaping.
Sportscrickettimes.com

Pakistan Super League 2021 set to resume in Abu Dhabi; confirms PCB

The remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is ready to take place in Abu Dhabi in June after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that it has received all approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to organise the T20 event. “We are delighted with this...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Plans for $1bn solar-powered green hydrogen and ammonia in Abu Dhabi

News is breaking of a plan to develop a $1 billion, solar-powered green hydrogen facility in Abu Dhabi which would use the energy storage gas to produce green ammonia. With specially-formed developer Helios Industry stating on its website it is at a “very advanced stage of developing their commercial scale production facility to produce green hydrogen,” English language Emirati newspaper The National this afternoon sketched out more details about the proposed fab.