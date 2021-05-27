Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Adapting to changing climates: Q&A with Eumetsat’s Phil Evans

By Jason Rainbow
SpaceNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Evans, who became director general of Eumetsat in January, speaks with SpaceNews about how the intergovernmental organization is reassessing the traditional playbook for a new weather-tracking era. It will take decades to fully deploy a next-generation weather-tracking constellation for Europe’s Eumetsat, which aims to launch its first of six...

spacenews.com
