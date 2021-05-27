UPDATE: County says Coroner Dorothea Bailey-Butts cannot rescind resignation
COVINGTON — Newton County Coroner Dorothea Bailey-Butts cannot withdraw her resignation, according to the county attorney. In a startling about-face Wednesday, Newton County Coroner Dorothea Bailey-Butts announced that she decided to withdraw her resignation. However, in a message sent to her late Wednesday that was posted to Facebook, County Attorney Megan Martin said her resignation would stand.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com