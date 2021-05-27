Cancel
Vaccination clinics to be provided at Illinois rest stops during Memorial Day weekend

By ZACH ROTH The State Journal-Register
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — People planning to travel this Memorial Day weekend may find something unfamiliar when they stop to fill up or get a snack: a COVID-19 vaccine. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that it would be partnering with Amtrak, Walmart, TravelCenters of America, Wally's and Hy-Vee to provide vaccination clinics to travelers this weekend in six locations across the state.

