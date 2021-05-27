Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

"Never constrained by anything": TAAHLIAH's fearless creativity fuses emotion, pop and experimental electronics

mixmag.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTope Olufemi speaks to TAAHLIAH, the boundary-breaking Scottish artist combing innovative synthesis and powerful themes. TAAHLIAH first started listening to rave and hardcore music in primary school, influenced by her upbringing in Kilmarnock. That early inspiration fed into her debut single ‘Brave’, which came out in February of this year, merging pop influence with surging electronic production. “The working class culture and rave tunes and hardcore music [in Kilmarnock] has definitely influenced my work,” she notes.

mixmag.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Pop Music#Music Software#Electronic Dance Music#Electronics#Experimental Music#Synth Pop#Pop Culture#Sound Of Music#Scottish#Purity Ring#The School Of Art#Universit T Der K Nste#Sophie#Lsdxoxo#Lavalpalooza#Q A#Elektron#Kilmarnock#Digital Intern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Musicflaunt.com

Issy Wood | The Rising Experimental Popstar Releases ‘If It’s Any Constellation’

UK painter and rising experimental popstar Issy Wood releases her second EP If It’s Any Constellation via Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records. Following up her debut Cries Real Tears!, her new EP is an exploration of Wood’s isolation of 2020. Written and recorded in her kitchen with a Juno-106 synth, wood’s fluid, wavering vocals are backed by equally warbling production.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Jam City on His Journey From Experimental Electronic Music to Producing Olivia Rodrigo

Under the name Jam City, Jack Latham cut his teeth in the early 2010s with two albums of conceptual electronic music that reshaped empty space into an adrenaline rush. Over the past few years, however, Latham’s skill behind the boards has allowed him to embark on an increasingly itinerant career path. From executive producing Kelela’s icy R&B masterpiece Take Me Apart to working on Olivia Rodrigo’s newly minted No. 1 debut, his growing CV has become a who’s-who of ascendant icons. But to hear Latham tell it, the shift from heady club music to building a Top 10 hit for the most talked-about pop album of the year so far is simply a way of connecting more deeply with other artists. “Doing session work and writing with other people is about getting to know the other person in the room,” he explains over a video call from his studio in London, where an armada of keyboards sits just out of view. “It’s establishing trust and allowing each other to feel vulnerable and go to those emotional places that they need to in order to make great, resonating music.”
MusicNHPR

Making Modern Music With Marina

Pop music, as a genre, is as much about the music as it is about aesthetics. Few know this as well as singer Marina Diamandis. Her 2010 debut album, “The Family Jewels,” looked like this…. Her 2012 album, “Electra Heart,” debuted at number one on the U.K.’s Official Charts and...
Musicthis song is sick

Deadmau5’s ‘Musical Protege,’ Lamorn, Defies Boundaries On “Physical Layer”

Lamorn is a name you might not be familiar with yet but we guarantee it’s one you’ll be hearing a lot in the near future. With a sound defined by both the thrill of the future and potent nostalgia, Lamorn defies the boundaries of electronic music. The 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist caught the attention of Deadmau5 after submitting a track to mau5trap last year and eventually went on to win one of the label’s remix competitions. The hype continues as Deadmau5’s ‘musical protege’ makes his long awaited mau5trap debut with “Physical Layer.”
Theater & DanceNME

Listen to Peggy Gou’s hopeful new collaboration with OHHYUK, ‘Nabi’

Peggy Gou has returned with a new single today (June 7), ‘Nabi’, which is a collaboration with OHHYUK – you can listen to it below. It’s Gou’s first release in over two years and the follow up to 2019’s ‘Starry Night’. In a statement, it’s described as “slow-burning, 98bpm electronic pop, inspired by 80s synth classics, the piano pieces of renowned composer Erik Satie and the 80s and 90s Korean songs Gou’s mother used to play at home during her childhood.”
Baltimore, MDbmoreart.com

Dan Deacon’s Long-Form and Experimental Radio Show Rekindles Human Connection Through Music

From the gallop of rhythm, the noise of experimentation, and the pleasure of listening, music is a boundless form. Every Friday night on Baltimore’s radio station WTMD (89.7 FM), Dan Deacon shares two hours of music that allows the listener to meditate, placing them into a healing trance. The program, Distorting Time, broadcasts mainly long-form music pieces, many of which have a unique experimental spirit. Since Distorting Time debuted in February, shows have included artists as various as Steve Reich, Herbie Hancock, Philip Glass, Meredith Monk, Sly and The Family Stone, CAN, and Fela Kuti, among many others.
MusicEDMTunes

Enrico Sangiuliano Performs BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix

Italian Producer and DJ Enrico Sangiuliano released his first BBC 1 Radio Essential Mix this past weekend. Sangiuliano took the Techno world by storm with his remix of DJ Boris’s ‘Can You Hear Me in 2015 before gaining momentum as a DJ. The chart-topping Sangiuliano announced the release of his...
MusicPopMatters

Jazz Saxophonist Warren Walker Explores the Modular Synthesizer on ‘(n)Traverse Vol. 1’

Contemporary jazz saxophonist Warren Walker is already a member of two unorthodox bands, the Kandinsky Effect and OddAtlas. So when he goes it alone on a solo venture, the listener can’t expect anything less experimental. Walker harnesses the power of the modular synthesizer on (n)Traverse Vol. 1, using it to manipulate the sound of his horn as well as conjuring the rhythms and backgrounds.
Books & LiteratureYour EDM

‘Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled’ Book Hits Shelves This Year

Daft Punk’s Discovery era will soon be rediscovered in a book coming 2021. Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled, written by music journalist Ben Cardew, recaps the iconic duo’s most reputable record and the history behind it. It’s all about Discovery as a global phenomenon — examining its musical impact and also how the album fits into popular culture.
MusicBillboard

Brian Eno Opens His Vault of Unreleased Music for New Sonos Radio Station

Brian Eno, the iconic British composer, visual artist and innovator, is bringing his own light to Sonos Radio. Today, Eno unveils The Lighthouse, a new station that will stream exclusively on the Sonos Radio HD platform, which expands into five new global markets. The Lighthouse will be a beacon for...
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Techno Tracks of May 2021

In a sort of "what's next for techno" type of month, we carefully assess the landscape and plan the rest of 2021 with the utmost caution. The parties and the DJs may not resemble the pre-pandemic scene and it's likely the music will continue to evolve as well. One thing that will stay constant though and that is that the beloved genre of techno will continue to boast a largely underground ethos which we can all appreciate. Here are the 15 best tracks of May which I would like to think represent this underground spirit.
MusicDJBooth

ekkstacy Is Pop’s New Antihero

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. ekkstacy makes music you quietly cry to until you feel whole again. The 18-year-old Vancouver artist’s recent singles—“i walk this earth all by myself,” a song about being lonely, and “i want to be by your side”—position him as pop’s new antihero. Still, as he tells me over the phone from Los Angeles, he isn’t too concerned with how he’s being labeled.
MusicEDMTunes

Vindata Unveil Captivating Album, ‘…With Opened Eyes’ On Monstercat

Electronic R&B duo Vindata have been making a lot of noise with each release, and they finally deliver their stunning debut album, ‘…With Opened Eyes‘, via Monstercat Instinct. It runs 12 tracks deep while featuring acts such as Kaydence, Leon St. Heron, Maurice Moore, and more. Going through the album,...
MusicStereogum

W.H. Lung – “Pearl In The Palm”

Back in 2019, W.H. Lung released their debut album Incidental Music, which in turn started generating some buzz around them in their native UK. Now, they’re about to return with a sophomore album called Vanities, though the circumstances are a bit different. The group lost a member, and as they began working on the music for Vanities they found themselves delving deeper into dance music, inspired by the nightlife experiences they’d had around Manchester but were, obviously, unable to have in the last year.
Theater & Danceelectrowow.net

Norway-Based Dance Music Producer Facading Unleashes “Freefalling”

Hailing from Norway, 22-year-old producer Facading has quickly risen to prominence in the dance music industry, specialising in midtempo electronic music that features dark electronic vibes with a modern twist driven from his influences. After a string of impressive releases that have distinguished his name like “You and Me,” “Crossed The Line” and “Walk Away,” Facading is back with his brand new production “Freefalling” which is another release chopped full of dizzying electronic swirls to top off his discography. Stay in the groove and be on the lookout in 2021 for more top-quality music from Facading.
Musictreblezine.com

Gruff Rhys : Seeking New Gods

Wales’ indie rock laureate, Super Furry Animals vocalist Gruff Rhys, has looked far beyond his backyard, turning to Mount Paektu in East Asia for inspiration on new album Seeking New Gods. Motivated by a desire not to become predictable or stale, Rhys explores the spaces people inhabit over periods of time. With a more optimistic tone and guided by a voice memorable in its range and depth, Seeking New Gods hits a happy nerve in a time when people are separated by distance and affliction.
Bloomington, INStereogum

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble – “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” (Feat. Perfume Genius) (Richard Youngs Cover)

Bloomington, Indiana indie label Jagjaguwar has been celebrating its 25th anniversary with a bunch of great musical surprises like Bon Iver’s collaboration with poet Ross Gay. The latest is this new cover of Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul,” performed by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble and Perfume Genius. It comes from This Is A Mindfulness Drill, a full tribute album to Youngs’ album Sapphie. The album also features Sharon Van Etten and Moses Sumney, who shows up on the previously released “It Will Be Fire.”
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Renforshort: "I get surges of creativity at 3 in the morning – I'll be up in bed, trying different tunings and seeing if I come up with anything cool"

Though she is yet to release a full-length album, Renforshort - the moniker of Canadian artist Lauren Isenberg - is already set to be around for the long haul. At only 19 years of age, the singer-songwriter has been applauded by NME for her handle on “raw rock anthems'', and heralded by Rolling Stone as a “grunge-pop star.”
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Perfume Genius and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Recreate Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul”

This year record label Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and they’ve separated their celebration into four parts. The first was dubbed Dilate Your Heart, which featured the collaboration between poet Ross Gay and artists such as Bon Iver, Gia Margaret, and Mary Lattimore. The latest installment is titled This is a Mindfulness Drill, which is out June 25 and features a full-length tribute to Richard Youngs’ formative solo album Sapphie by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, along with vocals by Moses Sumney and Sharon Van Etten. Today, we get to hear the gorgeous rendition of Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” featuring Perfume Genius.
MusicJamBase

White Denim Releases ‘Crystal Bullets’ Single

Today, White Denim shared the new single “Crystal Bullets” from a forthcoming 12″ vinyl release. The Austin-based quartet also unveiled a video for the new song starring fellow Austin-based musician Buffalo Hunt. “Crystal Bullets” arrives with “King Tears” on 12″ vinyl via White Denim’s English Mallard label on July 23.