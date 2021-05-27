"Never constrained by anything": TAAHLIAH's fearless creativity fuses emotion, pop and experimental electronics
Tope Olufemi speaks to TAAHLIAH, the boundary-breaking Scottish artist combing innovative synthesis and powerful themes. TAAHLIAH first started listening to rave and hardcore music in primary school, influenced by her upbringing in Kilmarnock. That early inspiration fed into her debut single 'Brave', which came out in February of this year, merging pop influence with surging electronic production. "The working class culture and rave tunes and hardcore music [in Kilmarnock] has definitely influenced my work," she notes.