How the Montreal Canadiens Can Reform Their Defence

The Montreal Canadiens’ flaws have been blatantly exposed in the playoffs; what aspects of the defence need to change and how can it be done?. As I am sure is the case with all Habs fans, this series against the Toronto Maple Leafs has been incredibly frustrating for me to watch. The powerplay is lifeless, the offence stagnant, and the defence… where to start with the defence? The only consistently good (or even great) part of the Montreal Canadiens has been Carey Price, who has once again come to play in the postseason and is being let down by his team in every facet of the game; apart from hitting that is, at least the Habs are getting more hits in.