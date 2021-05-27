Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

How the Montreal Canadiens Can Reform Their Defence

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens’ flaws have been blatantly exposed in the playoffs; what aspects of the defence need to change and how can it be done?. As I am sure is the case with all Habs fans, this series against the Toronto Maple Leafs has been incredibly frustrating for me to watch. The powerplay is lifeless, the offence stagnant, and the defence… where to start with the defence? The only consistently good (or even great) part of the Montreal Canadiens has been Carey Price, who has once again come to play in the postseason and is being let down by his team in every facet of the game; apart from hitting that is, at least the Habs are getting more hits in.

awinninghabit.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
276K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Joel Edmundson
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Shea Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The League#Go Game#The Montreal Canadiens#Habs#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Game#Mobile Defencemen#Offensive Zone Possession#Facilitates Breakaways#Hits#Success#Transition#1s#Opinion#Reform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

Bennett suspended, out for Panthers in Game 2 against Lightning

Disciplined for boarding Tampa Bay forward Coleman. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended one game for boarding Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman. Sam Bennett was suspended one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday and will not play for the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CNBC, SNE, TVAS, BSFL, BSSUN).
NHLtonyspicks.com

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Edmonton Oilers vs Montreal Canadiens 5/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Edmonton Oilers will meet with the Montreal Canadiens in NHL action in Bell Centre Montreal, CAN, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 5:00 PM (EDT). The Edmonton Oilers will play the Montreal Canadiens in their final regular-season game on Wednesday, hoping to win their third consecutive game. The Oilers are 2nd in the NL North Division with 34-18-2 and 70 points. Regardless of the result of Wednesday’s game against Montreal, Edmonton will finish second.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Montreal Canadiens Agree To Terms With Rafael Harvey-Pinard

The Montreal Canadiens may be focused on a playoff matchup with one of their rivals, but that doesn’t mean the front office isn’t working on the future. Rafael Harvey-Pinard has agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract. The deal kicks in next season and carries an average annual value of $825K.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens send four players back to the Laval Rocket

The Montreal Canadiens have sent Xavier Ouellet, Jesse Ylönen, Alex Belzile, and Cayden Primeau back to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket. Les Canadiens ont cédé Alex Belzile, Jesse Ylönen, Xavier Ouellet et Cayden Primeau au Rocket de Laval dans l’AHL. The Canadiens have reassigned Alex Belzile, Jesse Ylönen, Xavier...
NHLchatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs playoff history vs Montreal Canadiens

Toronto Arenas, Hamilton Tigers, National Hockey League, Toronto, Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pacific Coast Hockey Association, Detroit Red Wings. It has finally happened. The Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet in the NHL playoffs for the first time in 42 years. Surprisingly for two...
NHLNHL

Borgstrom agrees to two-year, $2 million contract with Blackhawks

Forward acquired in trade with Panthers on April 8, played in Finland this season. Henrik Borgstrom agreed to a two-year, $2 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The 23-year-old forward was acquired by the Blackhawks in a trade with the Florida Panthers on April 8. He scored 21...
NHLchatsports.com

Three Reasons The Montreal Canadiens Have Been Inconsistent This Season

Apr 16, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Jake Allen Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. As we have seen throughout this season, the Montreal Canadiens have had an uneven play, and it has cost them many games, and almost a playoff spot. In the entire month of April, the...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Playoff Series Preview: (1) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (4) Montreal Canadiens

The Toronto Maple Leafs rode impressive metrics to a division crown for the first time since 1999-20. Their North Division banner has earned them a playoff matchup with the Montreal Canadiens for the first time since 1979. The Habs faltered down the stretch, but there’s reason to back the underdogs in the first-round series.
NHLchatsports.com

Only 1 Thing Can Stop the Toronto Maple Leafs From Dusting the Habs

MONTREAL, QC - MAY 03: Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens and Alexander Kerfoot #15 of the Toronto Maple Leafs battle for the puck after a face-off during the second period at the Bell Centre on May 3, 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
NHLNHL

Rangers experiment with hypnotist didn't end slump during 1950-51 season

Got publicity, failed to make playoffs despite unique pregame strategy. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler reveals an offbeat method the New York Rangers employed trying to...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens recall nine players for post-season

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that nine players have been recalled from the Laval Rocket for the post-season. The four forwards recalled are Alex Belzile, Laurent Dauphin, Lukas Vejdemo, and Jesse Ylönen. The three defencemen are Otto Leskinen, Cale Fleury, and Xavier Ouellet. Goaltenders Cayden Primeau and Michael McNiven were also recalled.
NHLNHL

Quinn fired as coach of Rangers

No replacement named; New York finished fifth in East, failed to qualify for playoffs. David Quinn was fired as coach of the New York Rangers on Wednesday. No replacement was named. Quinn's is the third prominent firing by the Rangers in the past week. They fired president John Davidson and...
NHLNHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche with undisclosed injury

Center expected to be ready for playoffs; Borgstrom agrees to contract with Blackhawks. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2020-21 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon will not play against the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW,...
NHLNHL

GAME STORY: Oilers 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

MONTREAL, QC - The Oilers bested the Canadiens 4-3 in overtime for the second consecutive game and secured their seventh straight road victory in their second-last tune-up before the playoffs. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. GAME DAY. COMING SOON - OILERS TODAY | Post-Game at MTL. COMING SOON - POST-GAME RAW |...
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Golden Knights, Avalanche look to win West

Maple Leafs try to stay in contention for Presidents' Trophy. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2021 NHL postseason. There are eight days left in the regular season and each of the 16 spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been claimed. The four berths in the eight-team MassMutual East Division, eight-team Honda West Division, eight-team Discover Central Division and seven-team Scotia North Division have been clinched. Playoff positions in the West have yet to be determined.
NHLcampuslately.com

NHL – Special Qualifiers begin on Saturday

The strange situation results from the coronavirus epidemic: The qualifiers begin without completion of the regular season in the Canadian Northern Group, with several teams previously being unable to play for weeks. It is also a problem that Canada continues to receive visitors from the United States for only two weeks of quarantine. The first two rounds of the qualifiers will be held within the group, so you will have to decide within a month at the latest how one of the top four teams in Canada and three American teams will meet. NHL leaders are awaiting a response from Canadian authorities about whether it is possible to travel between the two countries without quarantine, or whether it should, as last year, hold the third round in a bubble and the grand final if Canada advances. In Canada, matches are still played behind closed gates, while in the Southern Quarter, they are still ahead of an army of thousands of fans.