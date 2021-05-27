How to build a winning small business bank, in four charts

Small businesses may be the backbone of the United States economy, but one might not know it from looking at U.S. consumers’ shopping habits. American consumers are far less likely to shop with the mom-and-pop stores on Main Street than they are to purchase from mass merchants and national chain stores like Walmart, Costco and Target. This is despite the fact that 39 percent of them see local commerce as “very” or “extremely” important and that 47 percent see it as even more crucial than it was before March 2020.