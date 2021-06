Listening to music is good when you’re working out, right? In most cases, yes—but not necessarily. One study says that listening to music while exercising may actually sap your strength. Everything the body does requires energy, including processing sound. The more intense the music, the more energy required. In other words, if you’re pumping iron to, say Nine Inch Nails, you’re not getting the workout you may think because so much of your strength is being diverted to your brain. Don’t believe me?