Hard Rock Band Alter Bridge are Releasing a Horror Graphic Novel This Fall

Former DELAIN singer and songwriter Charlotte Wessels will release her first solo endeavor, "Tales From Six Feet Under", on September 17, 2021 via Napalm Records. Unable to perform live due to the pandemic, Wessels spent most of last year buried in her Six Feet Under home studio, writing, performing and producing an eclectic wealth of songs. "Tales From Six Feet Under" offers her favorites out of the bunch. All instruments and vocals on these ten intimate and honest songs were performed or programmed by Wessels herself — except for the exciting collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY) on the haunting track "Lizzie" — showcasing the multifaceted nature of Wessels, including her exceptional ability to express the most sincere feelings and emotions within her art.