Hard Rock Band Alter Bridge are Releasing a Horror Graphic Novel This Fall

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlter Bridge is one of my favorite bands known in the hard rock and metal scenes with an amazing line up of Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, and Brian Marshall. Apparently, the band has teamed up with Z2 Comics to come out with a horror graphic novel called Alter Bridge: Tour of Horrors. The comic will be written by Emily Ryan Lerner, illustrated by Annapaola Martello (Captain Marvel), with contributions by Clay McLeod Chapman (Venom), Nelson Blake II (Spider-Man), Lalit Kumar Sharma (Daredevil), Beni R. Lobel (Blacklist), and Carlos Olivares. There will be four stories in the graphic novel and it’s going to be very interesting to see what happens.

geektyrant.com
