A man serving a six-year term in a prison in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has turned down parole during decongestion efforts in the wake of the brutal second wave of Covid-19, saying it was safer inside than out. BP Pandey, senior superintendent of the Meerut prison, told The Indian Express that inmate Ashish Kumar’s request has been approved and he will stay inside the prison till he completes his sentence. India has reported more than 28 million Covid-19 cases and 329,100 deaths due to Covid-19 till date.Mr Kumar, who was a teacher, was arrested in 2015. Mr...