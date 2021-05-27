Cancel
Play as Bomberman in Fall Guys from June 4

By Mollie Taylor
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Free-to-play battle royale Super Bomberman R Online (never thought I'd say that sentence) is releasing today, and of course Fall Guys has gotten its shapeless stubs on yet another gaming crossover. But this time, the bean-shaped lads are also getting in on the fun. As well as Fall Guys getting...

