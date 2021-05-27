Demuja in The Lab LDN

As the nation takes time to reflect and remember those who have given their lives in the line of duty, as do we across the Pacific. Though we are out here in Australia, and we do celebrate different days of memorial, the US has long been our allies. Together we have, and continue to fight many battles for our freedom — and for that, we thank you. As creatives, we’d like to remember those fallen — both our ANZACs and our allies — through sneaker form, and through this concept Air Jordan 1 High “Remembrance”, we hope to spread even the slightest impact of awareness.