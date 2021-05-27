Demuja in The Lab LDN

Text description provided by the architects. ZS is a new brand focusing on the pure white (black-grey) T-shirt and sweater category. At the product technology level, it was deep plow in fabric technology, pattern, sewing, and closing. This logic of product is of deep architecture, which naturally becomes our principle in the architectural space construction techniques of the project. In the design background of the above concepts, our technology focuses on pure rational physical construction such as rationalization of material organization and setting, function construction, optimization of spatial dynamic line, closure of materials and structure, passive energy conservation of buildings, etc.