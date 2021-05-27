Cancel
Celebrities

What’s a £20m price tag when you’re crazy in love? The Rolls-Royce that’s ‘bespoke for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’

By Patrick Sawer,
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you buy the couple who have everything and more? Why, a £20 million Rolls Royce with a rear deck opening to reveal a dinner set, cocktail tables, matching chairs and a parasol, of course. The British motoring firm revealed its latest creation on Thursday, its nautically themed Boat...

www.telegraph.co.uk
Jay Z
RelationshipsElle

Beyoncé And Jay-Z: All The 'Crazy In Love' Photos Of The Couple

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are one of the longest-standing, most frequently-collaborating, big money-making, pop culture-influencing and fascinating celebrity couples around (although Jay-Z has before explained how he really doesn't think of themselves as a celebrity couple: 'We're a couple who just happen to be celebrities'). First linked in the early noughties...
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Did Beyoncé and Jay-Z buy the most expensive car in the world?

"This fantastic car is believed to have been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z with all its details matching their favorite things," according to an insider to the Telegraph site. Well, apparently, this blue convertible car was built with the intention of driving on the Mediterranean back roads of the French Riviera , where by coincidence, the couple vacation frequently.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Jay-Z only learnt to swim when his daughter Blue Ivy was born

Jay-Z only learned to swim when his daughter Blue Ivy was born in 2012. The hip-hop veteran - who also has three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with wife Beyoncé - has revealed he couldn't swim until his first child was born, and only had lessons then because he wanted to make sure that when his little girl started swimming, that he would be able to rescue Blue, nine, if she ever got into any trouble in the water.
CelebritiesPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Jay-Z and Beyoncé Might Be the Mystery Buyers For a $28M Rolls-Royce Boattail

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were built to own something like a one-of-three coachbuilt Rolls-Royce Boattail. This new Rolls is currently the most expensive car in the world. As Lamborghini and Aston Martin continue to release limited track-only cars in the many millions of dollars, Rolls-Royce was not to be out opulenced. And, this fancy ride might literally have Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s names written all over it.
Brooklyn, NYBillboard

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Look 'Drunk In Love' During Courtside Date Night: See the Pics

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted cozying up courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game on Saturday (June 5) held at Barclays Center in New York City. In the typical Beyoncé Insta aesthetic, the superstar previewed her sparkly look in a series of three posts. Styled with sleek, straight hair, the "Formation" singer stunned in a black leather minidress and an oversized, sequined David Koma jacket for date night. Queen B accessorized the ensemble with a diamond-encrusted choker, matching sunglasses, and Christian Louboutin pumps.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Did Beyonce, JAY-Z commission a $28M Rolls-Royce? More news

Beyonce and JAY-Z may be behind the most expensive new car in history. Earlier this week, Rolls-Royce announced its bespoke coachbuilding division is back in action and ready to offer an "almost limitless" array of customizing options to its most upscale clients. The first of those clients optioned a custom, $28 million, slate blue Boat Tail convertible. Believed to be "one of the most, if not the most" expensive new cars ever sold, multiple outlets are reporting the buyers are Beyonce and JAY-Z, whose massive car collection is known to include at least one Rolls. The Boat Tail, however, is beyond being in a class of its own. Its amenities include a rear deck featuring a built-in picnic set, complete with cocktail tables, folding chairs, a parasol and a double refrigerator for high-end champagne chilling. (And as Page Six reminds us, Jay recently sold his 50 percent stake in Armand de Brignac.) "It's thought this fantastic car has been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z with all its detailing matching their favorite things," a car industry source tells The Telegraph. Page Six also points to the luxury car brand's boast that the Boat Tail's "double refrigerator houses the clients' favorite vintages of Armand de Brignac," and can "rapidly [cool]" the bottles "to precisely six degrees." Its blue exterior is thought to be another possible clue, referencing Jay and Bey's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, while its overall, yacht-inspired design could be a nod to the superyachts the couple's been known to rent, like the $2 million-a-week one they sailed around the Croatian coast on last year. The Boat Tail also comes with his and hers "timepieces" that can be worn as watches when not being used as clocks inside the car. As for that heart-stopping price tag? Jay's $1.4 billion net worth, combined with Beyonce's $500 million net worth would certainly leave room for a $28 million indulgence.
CelebritiesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

$28-Million Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Bought By Jay-Z And Beyonce

Last week, Rolls-Royce revealed one of its most astounding and opulent commissions yet: the aptly named Boat Tail. Rolls-Royce has a long history of beautiful coachbuilt cars but the Boat Tail is still something exceptional with its long body and the well-known 6.75-liter V12 engine that does duty in other Rolls models like the Phantom.
CarsMonochrome Watches

Rolls Royce Is Going Full Bespoke Again, With The Striking Boat Tail

The world of super-luxury cars is evolving fast. When a few years ago we had high-end car manufacturers offering bespoke services mostly for interiors and paintjobs, we now see a shift towards high-end manufactured coachbuilt cars by “mainstream” car brands again. Just like in the early days of automotive, more and more brands are now offering full bespoke services. The most recent announcement came from Rolls Royce, who said they would return to the glorious days of coachbuilt cars. To back up that claim, the famous Spirit of Ecstasy presented the Rolls Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive new car you can buy. Oh, and it comes with a bespoke Bovet 1822 watch!
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Sends Love To Twins Rumi & Sir On 4th Birthday: ‘What’s Better Than 1 Gift….2’

Rumi and Sir Carter turned four on June 13, and their famous mom, Beyonce, took to her website to send them a short but sweet message for the occasion. Beyonce didn’t give much of an insight into what she did with her family for her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter’s, fourth birthday on June 13. However, she did post a message to the toddlers on her website. “What’s better than 1 gift….2,” Beyonce wrote. “Happy birthday Rumi & Sir.” For the most part, Bey keeps Rumi and Sir out of the spotlight, but will sometimes share photos of them for special occasions like this. So far, though, she kept it short, sweet and simple with just the written message.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Tina Knowles Explains Why JAY-Z Rubs Beyoncé’s Leg In Photos

JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s marriage is one of the most talked about topics in not only Hip Hop but also pop culture. Anytime they’re photographed doing something in public, fans pay attention to every little detail. One of those details is JAY-Z always rubbing his wife’s leg during public outings. There...
Celebritiesglittermagrocks.com

Blue Ivy Inspired Jay-Z to Learn How to Swim

Jay-Z shared that he learned how to swim for his firstborn, Blue Ivy because he was worried about her safety. During an appearance on the LeBron James HBO Max series The Shop: Uninterrupted, Jay-Z said that Blue Ivy was his inspiration to learn how to swim. I love that Jay-Z...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Learned To Swim For Daughter Blue: ‘Couldn’t Fathom’ Not Being Able To ‘Get Her’ If She ‘Fell In’

Rapper Jay-Z has opened up about his relationship with eldest daughter Blue Ivy, and his commitment to learning how to swim after she was born. Jay-Z has revealed he learnt how to swim when he was in his 40s, after wife Beyonce gave birth to their first child, Blue Ivy Carter, 9. The rapper, 51, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 3, with the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker, opened up on a new episode of LeBron James‘ show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, about being a father to young girls. “It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing… I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he revealed.