What’s a £20m price tag when you’re crazy in love? The Rolls-Royce that’s ‘bespoke for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’

Beyonce and JAY-Z may be behind the most expensive new car in history. Earlier this week, Rolls-Royce announced its bespoke coachbuilding division is back in action and ready to offer an "almost limitless" array of customizing options to its most upscale clients. The first of those clients optioned a custom, $28 million, slate blue Boat Tail convertible. Believed to be "one of the most, if not the most" expensive new cars ever sold, multiple outlets are reporting the buyers are Beyonce and JAY-Z, whose massive car collection is known to include at least one Rolls. The Boat Tail, however, is beyond being in a class of its own. Its amenities include a rear deck featuring a built-in picnic set, complete with cocktail tables, folding chairs, a parasol and a double refrigerator for high-end champagne chilling. (And as Page Six reminds us, Jay recently sold his 50 percent stake in Armand de Brignac.) "It's thought this fantastic car has been commissioned by Beyoncé and Jay-Z with all its detailing matching their favorite things," a car industry source tells The Telegraph. Page Six also points to the luxury car brand's boast that the Boat Tail's "double refrigerator houses the clients' favorite vintages of Armand de Brignac," and can "rapidly [cool]" the bottles "to precisely six degrees." Its blue exterior is thought to be another possible clue, referencing Jay and Bey's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, while its overall, yacht-inspired design could be a nod to the superyachts the couple's been known to rent, like the $2 million-a-week one they sailed around the Croatian coast on last year. The Boat Tail also comes with his and hers "timepieces" that can be worn as watches when not being used as clocks inside the car. As for that heart-stopping price tag? Jay's $1.4 billion net worth, combined with Beyonce's $500 million net worth would certainly leave room for a $28 million indulgence.