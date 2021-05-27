This is how 'geriatric millennials' travel
Taunting millennials is something of a national sport, mocking our attachment to avocado on toast, our grandiose career expectations or our obsession with self-improvement podcasts. And now, as the oldest millennials tip 40, the term “geriatric millennial” has landed squarely in the national consciousness, referring to millennials born before 1985. Although the word “geriatric” is possibly more aggravating than “snowflake”, “virtue signaller” and all the other words tossed at us, this is a subset I am relatively proud to inhabit.www.telegraph.co.uk