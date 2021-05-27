This is how 'geriatric millennials' travel

Erin is a Canadian blogger, writer, and digital marketing specialist. Her travel love affair started at age 16, when her parents sent her alone to visit family in the Netherlands. Since then, she has explored Asia, Africa, Europe, Central America, the Middle East, Oceania, and North America. She believes that travel is an incredible way to learn not only about the world, but about yourself. But, travel is not accessible to all – those that can travel have privilege, and therefore, responsibility. On her blog Pina Travels, you’ll find guides that cover topics like how to avoid tourism, tips for traveling sustainably, and explanations of travel privilege. You’ll also find destination guides that include tips for the responsible traveler.