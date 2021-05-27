Space-Based Internet Powered By The Commercial Small-Sat Industry Could End The Threat Of Ransomware

Another large corporation has become the target of a ransomware attack that could have far-reaching effects on a supply chain. This time, it’s meat. You may not have heard of JBS Foods before now, but depending on your dietary restrictions, you’ve probably eaten its wares. JBS is the world’s largest meat producer. Since May 30, however, the company has been dealing with what it called an “organized cybersecurity attack” on its North American and Australian systems, which it is now trying to restore with backups. How long that will take or the impact it will have on the supply chain, JBS said, is not yet known, though there could be delays.