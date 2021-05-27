Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Space-Based Internet Powered By The Commercial Small-Sat Industry Could End The Threat Of Ransomware

By Charles Beames
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For some, this year’s Memorial Day weekend road trips will come with a heftier price tag. Long lines and costly gas prices are frustrating symptoms of the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline – America’s top fuel pipeline operator. In what has been referred to as the most disruptive cyberattack on record, millions of barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel were cut off, leading to lines at gas stations and sharp surges in gas prices throughout the country.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

198K+
Followers
50K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Jeff Bezos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasoline Prices#World Economy#Sat#Internet Technology#Internet Companies#Wireless Internet#Internet Security#Wireless Technology#Pentagon#Space Development Agency#The Space Force#Space Technology#Ransomware#Wireless Networks#Virtual Private Networks#Communications Networks#Foreign Hackers#Cyber Attacks#Adversarial Cyber Threats#Nuclear Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Insurance Companies
News Break
Tesla
Related
EconomyTimes Union

Coalition Partners With SentinelOne to Protect Customers From Ransomware and Cyber Threats

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Coalition, the leading cyber insurance and security company, and SentinelOne, a leading automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) provider, today announced a partnership to offer a combined solution of best-in-class threat monitoring and cyber insurance to protect organizations from ransomware. The partnership offers customers of both Coalition and SentinelOne financial incentives to adopt EDR solutions and cyber insurance to promote a more holistic risk management strategy.
Fraud CrimesVox

Ransomware attack hits another massive, crucial industry: meat

Another large corporation has become the target of a ransomware attack that could have far-reaching effects on a supply chain. This time, it’s meat. You may not have heard of JBS Foods before now, but depending on your dietary restrictions, you’ve probably eaten its wares. JBS is the world’s largest meat producer. Since May 30, however, the company has been dealing with what it called an “organized cybersecurity attack” on its North American and Australian systems, which it is now trying to restore with backups. How long that will take or the impact it will have on the supply chain, JBS said, is not yet known, though there could be delays.
Fraud Crimesbleepingcomputer.com

US: Russian threat actors likely behind JBS ransomware attack

White House has confirmed today that JBS, the world's largest beef producer, was hit by a ransomware attack over the weekend coordinated by a group likely from Russia. While the company already issued an official statement saying that some of its North American and Australian IT systems were affected by a cyberattack on Sunday, it did not call it a ransomware attack.
Technologysiliconangle.com

The cybersecurity industry is guarding against all the wrong threats

In the aftermath of two headline-grabbing attacks over the past six months, more high-profile security researchers and analysts are beginning to cast a wary eye at internal systems and technology tools. The SolarWinds breach, a compromise of third-party software used to protect networks in the U.S. government and four-fifths of...
Marketsbusinessnewswales.com

Industry Report Highlights the Scale of the Ransomware Challenge

A recent report which has found that the overall proportion of businesses targeted by cyber criminals in the past year has increased to 43 percent up from 38 percent has laid bare the double whammy impact of the Covid pandemic. This is according to ProLion, a best-in-class active ransomware and data protection solution for ONTAP storage.
Public Safetyhealthcaredive.com

Ransomware, other cyber threats mount as medtech industry tries to adapt

Cyber threats to the medtech industry, including ransomware and other malware, are growing in sophistication, potentially putting patient safety at risk, according to Kevin Fu, acting director of medical device cybersecurity at the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health. "It's not just a kid in their basement causing trouble....
Aerospace & DefenseThe Bronx Chronicle

Space Threats

The Defense Department is concerned that the danger of aggression from enemy nations in earth orbit could prove harmful to the United States. Both the civilian economy and national security depend on orbital assets. Speaking at a defense conference, Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond outlined the U.S. need...
Public Safetythecyberwire.com

Privateers and mercenaries. Threats to OT. Ransomware attacks in Israel, New Zealand and Ireland.

8th Layer Insights, a new podcast in the CyberWire network, is now available. A fascinating new podcast, hosted by Perry Carpenter, is now up in the CyberWire network. Perry is well known in the industry as an influential author, security researcher, and behavioral science enthusiast, and he’s appeared on our shows many times over the years. In this show, he brings in industry experts to discuss how the complexities of human nature affect security and risk. Check it out and subscribe on your favorite podcast app.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Commercial space clean-up service could be ready in 2024

Japan-headquartered space services company Astroscale, which recently launched its ELSA-d space debris removal demonstrator, might be ready to start cleaning up the mess in Earth's orbit by 2024. The company, which has offices in the U.K., U.S., Israel and Singapore, has signed a $3.5 million deal with would-be megaconstellation operator...
Fraud CrimesAmerican Banker

'It's very scary': Small banks quietly hit by ransomware attacks

In recent days, two ransomware groups, DarkSide and Ragnar Locker, have posted evidence that they have successfully broken into three small banks’ servers, stolen data and demanded ransom. If the ransom isn’t paid, they say, they will expose more of the banks’ data. The evidence, posted on the hacker groups'...
Energy IndustryLancaster Online

Threats to our power grid [letter]

Cyberattacks on U.S. utilities and pipelines are increasing. So far, the attackers have been mainly extortionists, but hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea are launching increasingly aggressive attacks on the U.S. power grid and U.S. power companies, hoping to install malware that could disrupt power to major cities and towns.
Public SafetyVoice of America

Ransomware Moves from 'Economic Nuisance' to National Security Threat

WASHINGTON - The recent cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline, the operator of the largest petroleum pipeline in the U.S., shows how internet criminals are increasingly targeting companies and organizations for ransom in what officials and experts term a growing national security threat. These hackers penetrate victims’ computer systems with a form...
ComputersItproportal

How to reduce the threat of cloud ransomware

The pandemic has driven significant digital transformation efforts among enterprises looking to adapt to the new normal and effectively support growing remote workforces. As a result, SaaS platforms and services have become critical for business success. Unfortunately, with this growth, organizations and employees are becoming more prominent targets for ransomware. In fact, according to a recent report, ransomware attacks increased by 150 percent in 2020. As this threat continues to evolve, businesses are increasingly facing what’s referred to as cloud ransomware – a new generation of attack that explicitly spreads through the cloud and encrypts SaaS data associated with cloud services.
Public SafetyNetwork World

Ransomware threats: Protecting financial institutions' data

The financial services sector: The second largest source of data breaches. The stakes are incredibly when adequately protecting and securing your systems. This ranges from financial implications to causing irreparable harm to the company’s reputation with customers. Ransomware attacks have only worsened in this global pandemic, with new challenges like...
Technologyautomationworld.com

The Importance of the Word “Industrial” in the Industrial Internet of Things

The need for manufacturing companies to be able to access their operational data so they can make informed decisions is, by now, well established. This realization does not mean that the path forward is clearly defined, however. Many hardware and software options are available, although not all are suitable for industrial applications.
Industrypowermag.com

How Commercial and Industrial Facilities Benefit from On-Site Power

Commercial and industrial companies can reap many rewards by taking a more hands-on approach in sourcing power. Incorporating solar, wind, and other forms of on-site generation—including combined heat and power schemes—can reduce energy costs, improve reliability, and support sustainability initiatives, among other things. Before the power grid existed, commercial and...
Internetnewsatw.com

Internet Connection Types Explained – CNET

Shopping for internet plans gets confusing fast — especially if you aren’t familiar with the different technologies being used to deliver the connection to your home. Between fiber, fixed wireless, cable, DSL, satellite and cellular internet plans, there’s an awful lot to keep straight and if you don’t understand the differences, you risk getting stuck with a connection that isn’t as fast or reliable as you had wanted, or as affordable as you need. That’s no good when there are long-term contracts potentially at play.
Industrychemengonline.com

Protected: Cyber Threats Facing the Chemicals Industry

ABB, Inc. (Zurich, Switzerland) and IBM announced a collaboration focused on connecting cybersecurity and operational technology (OT). As a first…. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (Milwaukee, Wisc.) announced that it has acquired Oylo, a privately-held industrial cybersecurity services provider based in Barcelona,…. The Forge Cybersecurity Platform (photo) improves cybersecurity performance at a...