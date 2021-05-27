Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band to kick off LakewoodAlive’s 2021 virtual Front Porch Concert Series
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After “Apartment Living” for more than a year, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band is ready to return to in-person performances later this summer. In the meantime, the legendary Cleveland artist and former frontman for popular Northeast Ohio reggae acts First Light and I-Tal is excited that his band gets to kick off LakewoodAlive’s 2021 virtual Front Porch Concert Series with a pre-recorded show airing online at 7 p.m. June 4.www.cleveland.com