Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakewood, OH

Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band to kick off LakewoodAlive’s 2021 virtual Front Porch Concert Series

By John Benson, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- After “Apartment Living” for more than a year, Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band is ready to return to in-person performances later this summer. In the meantime, the legendary Cleveland artist and former frontman for popular Northeast Ohio reggae acts First Light and I-Tal is excited that his band gets to kick off LakewoodAlive’s 2021 virtual Front Porch Concert Series with a pre-recorded show airing online at 7 p.m. June 4.

www.cleveland.com
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
41K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Lakewood, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Front Porch#Soul#Reggae#Live Performances#Show Time#Lakewoodalive#First Light#The Sun Post Herald#In Person Performances#Sounds#Northeast Ohio#I Tal#Sound System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Cleveland Heights, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Tri-C JazzFest announces 2021 festival lineup

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- This year’s Tri-C JazzFest has returned to an in-person format, set to take place Sept. 11-12 at the Evans Amphitheater at Cain Park. The 2021 festival will follow last year’s JazzFest, which took place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We wanted to celebrate the fact...
Parma, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Dino Safari invades The Shoppes at Parma with drive-thru event during the month of June

PARMA, Ohio -- A Jurassic park of a different kind is coming to Northeast Ohio. National touring drive-thru exhibit Dino Safari appears June 5-27 at The Shoppes at Parma. “We do immersive experiences in museums and exhibitions all over the world,” said Imagine Exhibitions President and CEO Tom Zaller, a University Heights native who now lives in Atlanta. “Last year, when this virus popped into town and everything closed, we opened up our drive-thru and people loved it.
Oberlin, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Oberlin’s Apollo Theatre to reopen this week

OBERLIN, Ohio -- The Apollo Theatre in Oberlin will reopen on Friday, June 4, following lengthy closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend, the movie theater will host screenings of “Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Dream Horse,” and starting June 11, it will screen “In The Heights” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.”
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Museum of Art announces it will lift mask mandate and other coronavirus protocols starting Wednesday June 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Museum of Art said Tuesday that in accordance with state and local authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is updating safety policies related to the global coronavirus pandemic. Also starting Wednesday, the museum will discontinue advance general admission ticketing and...
South Euclid, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Recharge, reflect and resurface: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- I spent part of Memorial Day taking a reflective walk around my neighborhood and up to the war memorial at the South Green-Anderson roads intersection. I read the names of those who perished and heard echoes of street names in our area. I imagined the faces of the soldiers, so young and full of promise and with valor and the desire to serve.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kings of Leon coming to Blossom Music Center this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio -- Kings of Leon will hit the road this summer and fall for a world tour, which will stop by Blossom Music Center for a show on Aug. 19. It’s the latest concert announcement for Blossom Music Center, which has been adding to its summer and fall schedules regularly in the past few weeks, following a year of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cleveland, OHCleveland Jewish News

Crocker Park announces summer event calendar

Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions. “We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
Shaker Heights, OHPosted by
WKYC

From Kindred Spirit to Edwins, try these Shaker Heights restaurants: Save Our Sauce

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published March 19, 2021. The Shaker Heights-Larchmere area is home to some of Cleveland's oldest restaurants. It's also home to some of the most innovative and bustling places nowadays. From the 50-year-old Balaton restaurant, to new concepts like the Van Aken Food Hall that is always turning out new eats, you can't go wrong here. We could share our recommendations, but really our biggest recommendation is saving this list in your browser's favorites and eventually trying them all! We did the work for you. Enjoy!
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Detroit-based Yum Village expanding to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Yum Village, a Detroit-based restaurant-market that focuses on flavorful Afro-Caribbean food, is coming to Cleveland. Carasai Ihentuge, who is from Detroit but stayed in Cleveland after attending John Carroll University, will operate the Cleveland restaurant. His brother Godwin runs the Detroit eatery-market, co-owned by Mieka Lampe. “We’ve...