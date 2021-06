DELAWARE – In Delaware, a trio of bills were introduced that are slated to address police reform, and all of this comes on the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. Now, some members in the Delaware community want police reform, and three bills making their way through the general assembly could possibly do that. “Our communities don’t want to do away with policing, they want policing that they can trust and they want to have a collaborative relationship,” says one of the bill’s sponsors, Senator Elizabeth Lockman.