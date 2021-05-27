Cancel
Music

BTS Are Officially The Most-Streamed Group Of All Time On Spotify

By Hugh McIntyre
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
BTS are huge on every platform where their music is available, whether it be sales sites like iTunes or Amazon. , YouTube, or streaming outlets such as Apple Music and Spotify. On the latter option, the band has made history in one more fashion, coming out on top above all other groups.

Related
MusicBillboard

BTS Drops 'Butter (Hotter Remix)': Stream It Now

BTS melted the ARMY's heart with the "Butter (Hotter Remix)," which was released on Friday (May 28). The K-pop supergroup released its new English-language single on May 21 and shortly after slid onto the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where the boy band took home four awards, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for some smooth performances.
TechnologyUbergizmo

Spotify’s Lossless Music Streaming Could Be Launching Soon

This is because shortly after Apple announced a new lossless streaming option for Apple Music and Amazon making its Music HD service free for Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, it now looks like Spotify wants in on the action as well. This is according to a Reddit post by u/themonarc in which they shared a screenshot of their Spotify app that shows a HiFi icon, suggesting that Spotify could be looking to launch a similar service as well.
Video GamesSiliconera

Monster Hunter Rise OST is now Available to Stream on Spotify

The Monster Hunter Rise OST is now available to stream through Spotify and other streaming platforms. This includes Apple Music and Amazon Music. A total of 109 songs are available to stream or purchase in a four disc digital collection. The Monster Hunter Rise OST will cost ¥4,500 or roughly $41. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
MusicCNET

Apple Music vs. Spotify: The best music streaming service in 2021

Apple Music and Spotify are the two giants of the music streaming world and with the same monthly subscription fee ($10, £10 or AU$12) it can be hard to choose between them. Apple Music has just announced lossless and spatial audio support, while Spotify now offers a podcast subscription service and a smart music player called Car Thing for your vehicle.
Behind Viral VideosSoompi

YouTube Confirms BTS’s “Butter” MV Has Officially Broken All-Time Record For Most Views In 24 Hours

YouTube officially announced that BTS’s “Butter” set a new 24-hour record!. Since its release on May 21 at 1 p.m. KST, the “Butter” music video was viewed 108.2 million times in the first 24 hours, breaking the previous record held by their own “Dynamite” music video with 101.1 million views. BTS now occupies the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on YouTube’s All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts.
Musichypebeast.com

J. Cole Breaks Spotify's 2021 One-Day Streaming Record

Hot off the release of his latest sixth studio album, The Off-Season, J.Cole has officially broken Spotify’s one-day streaming record for 2021, totalling 62 million streams. The news is on track to push the rapper to have a monstrous first week for the album. The Off-Season features high-profile collabs from artists such as 21 Savage, Lil Baby and Morray and is considered one of the rapper’s best albums to date. Fans have praised Cole for his delivery, lyricism and consistent flow throughout, going beyond the initial expectations for the mixtape. Prior to the full release of the The Off-Season, the artist teased fans with the pre-release single “i n t e r l u d e” which immediately debuted within the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100.
Musicallkpop.com

BTS surpasses Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, and Drake, scoring the biggest debut song of all-time on global Spotify chart with "Butter"

BTS has made history once again. The newly released dance-pop track ‘Butter’ has reportedly accumulated 11,042,335 streams on Spotify on its first day. This is the biggest global chart debut of all time on the platform, topping hit tracks such as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s ‘I Don’t Care’ (10.98 million), and Drake’s ‘Nonstop’ (9.29 million).
MusicEngadget

Spotify will stream a virtual concert series that begins on May 27th

If you're a fan of live music, you probably paid to stream at least one performance at some point in the last year. Everyone was stuck at home, music venues were closed and artists were forced to cancel tours. With its latest "exploration," Spotify will offer fans access to five prerecorded livestreams starting May 27th. The performances will be available through spotify.live for $15 each and the company says the events will last 40-75 minutes. A new concert will stream each week for five weeks, and according to the artist pages, they will be available at 6AM and 8PM on their respective dates (no mention of time zones).
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Musicians and music fans should spend time with Spotify’s Fan Study

Spotify is quite brilliant at sharing insights and analytics. Their latest missive, “Fan Study,” should be required reading for everyone who wants to know how music distribution and consumption works in the streaming era. The study centres are four topics: Reach, Engagement, Releases, and Merch. Drilling down into each topic...
Musicmusically.com

BTS break YouTube and Spotify records with ‘Butter’ single

The BTS Army has done it again: breaking records on various digital platforms for their idols’ new single ‘Butter’. One of those records already belonged to the K-Pop stars, with BTS seemingly breaking their own YouTube first-24-hour-views record. We say ‘seemingly’ because this is based on the public view-count for...
Musiccompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: BTS, Spotify, Florence And The Machine, more

Spotify has launched a new resource via its Spotify For Artists platform called Fan Study which, and I quote, is a microsite that “offers a collection of fifteen high-level data-driven insights, from global listening trends to merch buying habits. Alongside each insight, we provide artists and their teams with actionable recommendations for how to leverage this information to achieve their goals – not just on Spotify, but beyond”. Lovely stuff.
MusicPosted by
SlashGear

BTS has likely set another huge YouTube debut streaming record

South Korean boy band BTS has likely set another YouTube record for most views in a 24-hour period on a debut song…the same record it already held with its previous hit “Dynamite.” The band’s new hit, “Butter,” raked in nearly 113 million views on its first day on YouTube, skyrocketing past the former debut streaming hit Dynamite’s 101.1 million views in 24 hours.
Musictechnewsinc.com

ESC 2021: Most-played songs on YouTube and Spotify

The Eurovision Song Contest presents itself as a very colorful event year after year. There is usually at least one song for each person that hits the right nerve and causes restless legs and arms. But what’s the most popular song actually? Is it one of the very strong contributions from Sweden? Or rather violinist Alexander Rybak from Sweden, bordering Norway? But maybe also disco Paul Verka Serduchka from Ukraine with “Dancing Lasha Tumbai” and strange lines like “Seven, Seven, ai lyu-lyu / seven, seven, one, two / seven, seven, ai lyu-lyu / one, two three “? But it is also possible that loud Nita from Israel with her “toy” and her waving gold cats invade your heart or the overtly Polish contribution “My Slowianie – We Are Slavic” from Donatan and singer Cleo, who looks so deep in the eyes (and slit) of the disguised washing machine.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

What time does Butter come out by BTS?

THE world's biggest boyband, BTS, recently teased a new single online much to the delight of fans. The initial teaser for BTS' new song song was released on May 18, 2021. The song will release at the following times across different time zones in the U.S.:. Pacific time: 9 p.m....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down 40%, Is Now the Time to Buy Spotify Stock?

Over the recent weeks and months, a lot of high-growth and historically unprofitable companies have seen their stock prices take quite the hit. This is especially true for any stock owned by Ark Invest, the popular investment management company founded by Cathie Wood. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is no exception to this trend. The Swedish audio streamer's shares are down 40% from all-time highs, even though the underlying business is still humming along just fine. Is now the time to buy Spotify, with shares trading at a discount? Let's take a look.