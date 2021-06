As per revised party rules, North Korea has created a position for a second-in-command after Kim Jong-un, close aides of the ruling party said. On Tuesday, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the ruling Workers’ Party in January decided to include a paragraph in the revised rules that mandates that the Central Committee elect the “first secretary — who will be in charge after Mr Kim.”The agency reported that the position has been carved to lessen Mr Kim’s “burden in managing party affairs.” Interestingly, he held the title of first-secretary from 2012 to 2016.The second-in-command will be able to...