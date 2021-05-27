China’s Bitcoin Ban and Cryptocurrency Correction Is Good for Market

Why is Bitcoin the best form of hard money ever invented? Let’s find out by comparing it with the competitors and the asset it is often (wrongly) paired with. Very often when talking about Bitcoin with people who have just met it there are many questions that arise and sometimes remain unanswered. From this point of view, the media certainly does not help novices to deeply understand the intrinsic qualities of cryptocurrency by bringing examples and false myths that result in extreme ignorance in the field. It all starts with a simple step that no one takes to fully understand how Bitcoin works: reading the whitepaper. The analogy is similar with any equipment and software language that surrounds us: before using it or allowing yourself to have an opinion about it maybe it’s good to read the instruction booklet. Knowledge of the inner workings therefore leads mainstream finance experts to compare Bitcoin to Dutch tulips in the 1600s rather than other systems that have nothing to do with cryptocurrency. So let’s try to get some clarity in understanding why Bitcoin is the hardest currency ever invented on earth.