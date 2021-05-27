China’s Bitcoin Ban and Cryptocurrency Correction Is Good for Market
Bitcoin, the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, experienced a volatile month as the price of BTC dropped from approximately $60,000 on 10 May to as low as $31,000 on 24 May. There were several reasons behind the latest market correction. Cryptocurrency analysts believe that the new investors in the market panicked from the latest announcement from China about a ban on crypto payments and a potential crackdown on the mining of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.www.financemagnates.com