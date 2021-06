“Ice me out” is a lyric you’ve probably heard before, and the rapper singing it, Kash Doll is no stranger to iced out jewelry. From VVS diamonds to emeralds and rubies, many musicians put their creativity and bankroll to the test when designing custom jewelry. Icy teeth have been synonymous with hip-hop culture since the ‘80s but more and more musicians from different genres are commissioning grillz with their own unique take. It’s no longer just gold teeth or diamond-crusted mouthpieces, artists are having hand-painted sets with crazy details like real flowers and Basquiat crowns. From Madonna, the Queen of Pop, to hip-hop’s resident trendsetter, A$AP Rocky, these are a handful of the best grillz we’ve seen.