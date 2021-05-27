Index – Abroad – The Federation of Russians is stuck
On Wednesday, Russia's attorney general's office described the matter as unwanted and banned three German non-profit organizations from entering Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union confirmed that the decision in Moscow harms the interests of the Russian people and limits the opportunities for open and free dialogue. The European Union fully supports independent NGOs, which they see have a major role to play in developing mutual understanding across borders and improving relations between countries.