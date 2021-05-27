Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

As The Popularity Of Edibles Grows, There Are More Cases Of Marijuana-Related Poisoning

By Nikki Attkisson
powdersvillepost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to recent research newer marijuana items including edibles, concentrates, and cigarettes are generating an average rise in complaints to poison information centers in the United States. According to experts, there are greater than 11,100 calls linked to marijuana usage in 2019, rising from roughly 8,200 in 2017. As The...

powdersvillepost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Plants#Edible Marijuana#Thc#Edibles#Marijuana Plant Exposure#Marijuana Seedlings#Edible Item Interactions#Lawful Cannabis#Drugs#Legalization Areas#Plant Consumption#Cigarettes#Poisons Information#Popularity#Mild Medical Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthPosted by
UPI News

Edibles driving pot-related calls to U.S. poison control hotlines

Newfangled marijuana products -- edibles, concentrates, vapes -- are driving an overall increase in pot-related calls to U.S. poison control centers, a new study shows. There were more than 11,100 calls related to marijuana use in 2019, up from about 8,200 in 2017, researchers said. More and more of those...
KidsIFLScience

Younger People And Children Most At Risk From Edible Cannabis Poisoning

A new study has looked at cases of cannabis poisoning over the last several years, and found that when it comes to manufactured cannabis products – especially edibles – teens and children are the ones most at risk of needing the help of US poison centers. The team reports that...
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

Anti-Marijuana Folks Credit Legalization To Alcohol-Related Deaths

The stress, economic uncertainty, and isolation brought about by the pandemic likely had more to do with the uptick than anything. Since marijuana legalization began happening in the United States, the narrative spewing from the mouths of advocates has been one suggesting that the demise of prohibition has been great for the American condition. Many of them hang on research suggesting that pot can help reduce alcoholism. However, anti-drug warriors are convinced that marijuana legalization is connected to an increase in alcohol-related deaths. It’s a potential threat to public health that they fear could consume more of the population as marijuana legalization continues to spread nationwide.
Sciencetribuneledgernews.com

Former UA marijuana researcher approved by DEA to grow marijuana for testing

May 20—In a reversal of nearly five decades of policy, and almost five years after a former University of Arizona professor's initial application, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency granted preliminary approval for the cultivation of marijuana for clinical research. The DEA announced last Friday that it had approved the applications...
Healthpainnewsnetwork.org

Cannabis Poisoning Calls Rise, Particularly for Children

A new analysis of calls to U.S. poison control centers suggests that more regulation is needed of cannabis products to protect consumers – and children in particular — from adverse health consequences. Researchers found a significant increase in cannabis-related calls to poison centers from 2017 to 2019, about half of...
Sulphur, OKsulphurtimes.com

Officials Destroy Marijuana Grow Facility Crop

Authorities Move In After Firm’s Operation Becomes Non-Compliant With Local, State Regulations. Thousands of marijuana plants and processed cannabis worth an estimated $7 to $10 million were destroyed last Wednesday after a Sulphur grow facility fell out of compliance with state and local regulations, authorities said this week. In a...
Healthlabroots.com

Kids Cannabis Candy Poisoning Cases on the Rise

Calls to poison control centers in the US from January 2017 through December 2019 revealed that children are at elevated risk of accidental poisoning from cannabis products, particularly edibles, according to a study. Such products make it much more likely that a child may mistake cannabis for candy and risk...
RetailMedscape News

Poison-Control Centers Getting More Calls About Manufactured Cannabis Products

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - U.S. poison-control centers are receiving a growing number of calls about adverse effects of manufactured cannabis products, including edibles and concentrates. Findings from the study, published in JAMA Network Open, also show an increasing number of children are being exposed to these products. "As more...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
InsideHook

What’s up With the Sudden Delta-8-THC Craze?

There’s a new cannabinoid on the block. The chemical compound known as Delta-8-THC has taken over the cannabis market, and for months now the demand for the hemp derivative has been booming. The skinny? It’s basically a legal THC product that’ll give you a high and is thus a highly coveted product at the moment.
Economytheweektoday.com

Town to start negotiations with two marijuana delivery companies

Two marijuana companies have been authorized to begin Host Community Agreement negotiations with the town. Emerald Turtle Cove, located at 10 Little Brook Rd., will be working toward licenses to cultivate, manufacture, and deliver marijuana products. Owners Janelle and Aaron Goines plan to start with manufacturing and delivery, and add cultivation to their company further down the line.
Animalscannabisnewsworld.com

As the Popularity of CBD Oil for Dogs Continues to Grow, So Do the Scams Unfortunately

All dogs have endocannabinoid systems, but like humans, some pups just don’t seem to be affected by CBD, regardless of the correct dosage. The reasons behind this are unclear, reflecting the fact that research on cannabis and its effects on the body is still very much in its infancy. CBD also won’t work in the same way for every dog. Some owners claim that to have seen CBD take effect in as little as twenty minutes after a dog’s first dose. More likely, however, is that benefits become visible after around a week of steady consistent treatment with CBD.
Economythecounter.org

U.S. candy makers sue over lookalike marijuana edibles

Major U.S. candy manufacturers are increasingly taking a hard line against cannabis companies whose edible treats mimic the logos, packaging, and flavors of popular confections—think “Stoner Patch Dummies,” “Buttafingazz,” and “Zkittlez.” Mars Wrigley is the latest company to file suit over alleged trademark infringement, reports Valeriya Safronova in The New York Times. The candy giant is suing five cannabis companies that produce THC-infused edibles designed to resemble Skittles, Starburst, and Life Savers. As part of the suit, Mars argues that copycat cannabis products may cause some people, particularly children, to unwittingly ingest drugs. That claim is supported by reports of an increase in the number of accidental ingestion cases in states where medical and recreational marijuana use is legal. With edibles on track to become the fastest-growing category of the U.S. cannabis industry, it’s doubtful this is the last time we hear from “Big Candy.”
U.S. Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Feds Announce New Standard THC Dose To Be Used In Marijuana Research, Effective Immediately

A top federal health agency announced on Friday that it has determined the standard dose of THC that should be used for marijuana studies moving forward. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) said in a notice to researchers that there is a “new requirement to measure and report results using a standard THC unit in all applicable human subjects’ research,” which is effective immediately. That standard unit is five milligrams of THC.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Cannabis-related exposures reported to US poison centers

What The Study Did: Researchers examined changes in reports to poison control centers from 2017 to 2019 of exposures to manufactured cannabis products and plant materials. Authors: Julia A. Dilley, Ph.D., of the Oregon Public Health Division in Portland, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our...
IndustrySFGate

Packaging Prompts Candy Manufacturers to Face Off Against Cannabis Companies

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company does not, in fact, make a line of Skittles infused with THC. And yet if you do a search for, say, the phrase “weed Skittles,” you’re liable to find something that looks to be exactly that — a shrink-wrapped package with a Skittles logo and a whole lot of marijuana leaves in the background. You might not think that this is an officially licensed product, but you also might wonder if the makers of actual Skittles take umbrage to the riff on their packaging.