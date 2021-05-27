ESE Entertainment To Raise $7.5 Million In Bought Deal

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Jazz Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “JZR”) (TSXV:JZR) wishes to announce that, further to news releases dated April 16, 2021 and May 21, 2021, it anticipates closing the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures (the “Offering”) on or prior to Friday, June 4, 2021. Pursuant to policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), the deadline to close the Offering is May 31, 2021, however, the Company has requested an extension from the Exchange to June 4, 2021, and the Exchange has accepted the Company’s request. Particulars respecting the Offering, including the first tranche which closed on May 21, 2021, are set out in the Company’s news releases dated April 16, 2021 and May 21, 2021. The Offering will be subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Exchange.