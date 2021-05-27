Cancel
Do You Find Some Foods To Be Extremely Bitter? You May Be At A Lower Risk Of Contracting COVID

By Nikki Attkisson
powdersvillepost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou could be a supertaster when you just couldn’t tolerate broccoli, celery, or kale, and it could prevent you from Covid-19. Supertasters are those that are acutely aware of bitterness. They’re just fewer prone to contract Covid-19 than individuals who were not as susceptible to strong flavors, but those who’re likewise fewer certain to be hospitalized with it, according to the scientists. Furthermore, in recent research supertasters only had COVID-19 signs for just 5 days, comparing to a mean of 23 days for non-tasters.

