9165 SW 14th St #1102

Dreaming of Frostburg living without the city taxes? Well, then this new listing is the home for you! Traditional, well-cared-for, farm-style home has been updated and remodeled. Living room features an aesthetically pleasing gas fireplace, perfect for that chilly Frostburg weather. Large updated kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space, modern sink and faucet, stainless appliances, and a highly desired island. Formal dining room features beautiful hardwood floors and detailed recessed wainscoting. The kitchen is large enough for an eat-in table, so the dining room can also serve as additional living space for your home office, gym, playroom, or "chill" area. Head upstairs to 3 spacious bedrooms, all with new carpet. The Master has a sizable walk-in closet and built-in shelf space. Situated on a flat, well-groomed double lot, this home includes a covered back patio with hook-up for a hot tub. And then that oversized, 2-car garage!!! Complete with heat and water and a finished loft with a full, updated bathroom; so many possibilities+G-an extra bedroom, office space, ample storage, or perhaps a studio apartment. You don't want to miss this listing!