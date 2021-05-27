9165 SW 14th St #1102

Preferred split level unit with 13 foot ceiling in the living room and a wall of glass that opens to the extra large balcony. The balcony is perfect for summertime entertaining and overlooks the landscaped gardens. There is a wintertime view of the DC skyline. The dining room is on the upper level and overlooks the living room. The kitchen, bedroom and bath are also on the upper level. The unit has two large walk-in closets. The unit shows well and would be perfect for an owner looking for an investment. The unit is currently rented to great tenants who could stay if new owner prefers. Prospect House is a luxury condo with 24 hour desk service, security, an olympic style heated pool, newly renovated community room and exercise room. There is also a convenience store with dry cleaning service located on the lower level. The condo is located 5 blocks to the Rosslyn Metro and minutes to Reagan National Airport.