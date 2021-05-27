Cancel
9165 SW 14th St #1102

bocaratonrealestate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Lite and Bright ground floor unit is just waiting for new owner, the reserved covered parking space is right in front of the unit, Brand New A/C just installed, newer water heater. condo fees are $582 Until Dec then they will go DOWN based on the Balance owed once...

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

9583 SW 13th Place

WOW!! Open, Spacious and Super Clean! 3 bedroom/ 2bath/1 car garage/large patio/fenced in yard with tropical landscaping in Sandalfoot Cove home. Tile flooring/tons of crown molding & most windows are impact glass. This home features a huge living room that is big enough to feature 2 sets of doors to go outside, Plus a formal dining room as well. Large kitchen w/sunny eat in area. Both bathrooms are updated. Great patio plus an open deck with lush landscaping &its fenced in. Sandalfoot Cove has no HOA so that means no HOA fees at all!!! Pet friendly, all ages fine! Amazing schools!
MLSbocaratonrealestate.com

22555 SW 56th Avenue

Loan and interest only. Taxes and insurance not included. Listing provided courtesy of Pavlik Realty LLC. All listings featuring the BMLS logo are provided by BeachesMLS, Inc. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy and is not guaranteed. Copyright ©2021 BeachesMLS, Inc. MLS # R10720463: This property at...
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1298 SW 5th Street

Amazing East Boca, 5/3, corner lot with tropical landscape, paver pool deck, fenced yard, detached/covered gazebo, plenty of room for dogs/kids etc. Complete impact window and door protection. Custom exterior shutters and garage door adds amazing curb appeal. Terrazzo floors, shiplap accent wall, plantation shutters, inside laundry room and split floor plan. Kitchen overlooks the beautiful pool and has stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and wood cabinets. All of this and you can walk to the new Addison Mizner Elementary School . Minutes to the beach, Mizner Park, mall, highway, and restaurants.This spectacular home will not last!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

23466 SW 57th Road #506

Beautiful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Boca Raton condo with facing the canal. This move-in ready residence features a large updated kitchen for entertaining, large master bedroom, gorgeous views of the canal from the living area area, master bedroom, and balcony. The community, Gables East of Boca Barwood is ideally located in Boca Raton's A-rated school district. Call to schedule your tour today!
Boca Raton, FLbocaratonrealestate.com

1135 SW 17th St

Palm Beach Farms is one of Boca Raton's most sought after communities. Featuring a great open concept, this 4 bed 3.5 bath single family home is perfect for any family. Gorgeous eat-in kitchen with Quartz counter tops , stainless steel appliances, custom lighting. 2 car garage w/ plenty of storage space. Large Master w/ walk-in closet Walk into your tropical oasis as your backyard has beautiful foliage, Home is in great condition! New impact windows 2021. Zoned for new Addison Mizner school!!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1124 SW 18th St

Beautiful 5 bed, 3.5 bath two story pool home w/ nearly 4,000 sq ft under air! Backyard is a tropical paradise w/ pool & patio. Remodeled gourmet kitchen w/ breakfast area and lovely lunch counter. Remodeled bathrooms. Dual AC systems (upstairs-2020, downstairs-2018). Huge master bedroom suite w/ walk in closet & remodeled bathroom. Formal living & dining rooms. Spacious family room. Two car garage w/ newer impact doors. Steps to Pine Breeze Park and a few blocks to new El Rio Park.
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

1545 SW 4th Cir

A hidden gem in Addison Mizner neighborhood. Built in 1997, this 4 BR 3 BA, 2-story, 2668 sf home is conveniently located in east Boca near many services and I-95. The owner, a real estate broker, purchased the home 7 years ago and is now relocating. The home features attractive architecture, real fireplace, newly landscaped backyard with custom fence, lighting, 15 x 30 pool, and outdoor storage. Large concrete deck to park your RV or large boat. Move-in condition and No HOA!
Hopewell, VARichmond.com

202 N 14th Ave, Hopewell, VA 23860

All brick ranch style featuring 3 bedrooms/1 bath. Freshly painted throughout with new kitchen and bathroom floors. New vanity, ceiling fans, smoke detectors, blinds and the 50 year roof is less than 5 years old. Fenced yard and cozy deck for cook-outs. Move-in ready!
Real Estatebocaratonrealestate.com

9430 SW 61st Way #A

Come see this Newly remodeled Corner Townhome in Chateau On The Knoll! Remodeled spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets, tiled backsplash and stainless appliances, Large Master Bedroom with plenty of light coming in and a walk in closet, Updated bathrooms throughout, Hurricane Impact windows throughout except the kitchen window, French doors, A/C 2018, Newer electric box, Roof 2017, Large screened in porch perfect for entertaining! just to list a few upgrades...What are you waiting for? Come look at your new home! FHA accepted, this home will not last. Pet Friendly community has a pool, racquet ball, able to lease after first year.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1200 N Nash Street N , #243

Preferred split level unit with 13 foot ceiling in the living room and a wall of glass that opens to the extra large balcony. The balcony is perfect for summertime entertaining and overlooks the landscaped gardens. There is a wintertime view of the DC skyline. The dining room is on the upper level and overlooks the living room. The kitchen, bedroom and bath are also on the upper level. The unit has two large walk-in closets. The unit shows well and would be perfect for an owner looking for an investment. The unit is currently rented to great tenants who could stay if new owner prefers. Prospect House is a luxury condo with 24 hour desk service, security, an olympic style heated pool, newly renovated community room and exercise room. There is also a convenience store with dry cleaning service located on the lower level. The condo is located 5 blocks to the Rosslyn Metro and minutes to Reagan National Airport.
