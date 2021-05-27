Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuba City, AZ

The Tuba City Flea Market will open on Friday.

By Mike Reilley
lakepowelllife.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tuba City Flea Market will open on Friday. The Navajo Department of Health loosened restrictions for certain businesses and allowed flea markets and roadside markets to reopen under guidelines in the latest public health emergency order. The health department is keeping businesses in the yellow tier of its reopening...

www.lakepowelllife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parks, AZ
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
City
Tuba City, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Markets#Navajo People#Navajo Reservation#City Parks#Tuba City Flea Market#Western Navajo Fair#Roadside Markets#Indoor Dining#Restaurants#Permits#Emergency#Marinas#Businesses#Health Department#Gymnasiums#Tribal Health Officials#Navajo Nation Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff Athletic Club keeping the community fit

Flagstaff Athletic Club strives to offer everything one needs to reach their fitness goals in one stop. Group fitness classes, kids’ clubs and camps, swimming pools, saunas, steams, jacuzzis, state-of-the-art weight and cardio rooms, an indoor track, a gymnasium and more are available to members. The business, which has been...
Coconino County, AZflagscanner.com

FEMA updates flood maps in Kachina Village

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has delivered preliminary flood maps for parts of Coconino County and Flagstaff. The maps identify the revised flood hazards in Kachina Village and the Pumphouse Wash and Schoolhouse Wash drainage areas. These new maps will help building officials, contractors and homeowners make effective mitigation decisions, thereby contributing to safer and more resilient communities.
Flagstaff, AZSFGate

Bid to build luxury camping site east of Flagstaff rejected

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has rejected a bid to construct a a luxury camping site with more than 770 lodging units east of Flagstaff. The proposed Two Guns Resort was also slated to include water parks, a pet resort and drive-in theater among other amenities.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Design concepts presented for library plaza redesign in Flagstaff

A plan to renovate the Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library entry plaza is moving along, focusing on improvements to the entryway’s looks and functionality. City staff presented the Flagstaff City Council with two entryway redesign concepts for the downtown library during Tuesday's meeting. The project will cost the city nearly $700,000, tapping into both Bed, Board and Beverage tax revenue and library funds.
Coconino County, AZsedona.biz

Coconino NF now in Stage I fire restrictions

It was announced earlier this week that key criteria have been met for the forest to enter restrictions. This decision was made in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires. Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited,...
Coconino County, AZgcmaz.com

Coconino County Board Of Supervisors To Discuss New Resort Property At Two Guns Wednesday

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is holding a special session Wednesday to discuss a possible zone change at Two Guns for a planned resort development. The board is conducting a public hearing at 5 p.m. on possible approval from general zoning to resort commercial with the approval of a master development plan on just over 246 acres at the Two Guns interchange on Interstate-40. The area is about 28 miles east of Flagstaff. The development is called 2 Guns Luxury Resort. The resort will have nearly 800 lodging units, which includes RV sites, tipis, wagons, bungalows, yurts, equestrian camping sites and a cliffside hotel. It will also include water parks, miniature golf course, drive-in theater and more. For more information on the development, log onto historic2guns.com. The meeting will be live streamed on the county’s YouTube page.
Coconino County, AZaz.gov

Fort Tuthill COVID-19 Vaccination Site Closing

Coconino County Health and Human Services to Shift Focus to Pop-up Vaccine Clinics. The final day of operations for the Fort Tuthill COVID-19 Vaccination Site located at 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop in Flagstaff is Tuesday, May 18. Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) vaccination operations will shift to special pop-up vaccination events.
Coconino County, AZknau.org

KNAU's Morning Rundown: Tuesday, May 11

Fire Grows In Crown King Area; Evacuations Remain Effective. The Tussock Fire burning south of Crown King has increased to more than 4,400 acres and is zero percent contained, according to a spokesperson for the Prescott National Forest. Evacuations remain in place for the communities of Mimihaha, Horse Thief Basin and Fort Misery.
Flagstaff, AZaz.gov

FLAGSTAFF URBAN TRAIL LOW-WATER CROSSING REPAIR FLAGSTAFF, COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZONA PDMC-PJ-09-AZ

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) intends to provide federal financial assistance under the Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) Grant program to the city of Flagstaff in Coconino County, Arizona, to provide protection to the Flagstaff Urban Trail System (FUTS) low-water crossing and downstream BNSF railroad culvert from post-fire flood damage. The proposed action would mitigate potential impacts from post-fire floodwaters by repairing and reinforcing the existing damaged riprap at the FUTS low-water crossing. Pursuant to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management) and FEMA’s implementing regulations at Title 44 of the Code of Federal Regulations Part 9, FEMA hereby provides interested parties with a notice of its intent to carry out an action affecting a floodplain.
Flagstaff, AZyourvalley.net

Flooding from fire-charred area still threatens Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — It's nearly two years since a fire burned nearly 3.1 square miles (8.1 square kilometers) in hills north of Flagstaff but rows of concrete barriers and stacks of sandbags remain in place in neighborhoods along a wash. That's because heavy storm runoff flowing off the charred...
Navajo, NMNavajo Times

Proposed ‘glamping’ resort using teepees, hogans stirs controversy

A proposed luxury “glamping” resort could soon be coming to Two Guns if the Coconino County Board of Supervisors approves the required “resort commercial” zone change at its meeting next Wednesday. Glamping, which pairs “glamorous” with “camping,” has become popular with travelers who long to experience outdoor adventure and recreation...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Coconino Voices: No reason to limit Flagstaff police funding

In 2019, the Flagstaff City Council began Priority-Based Budgeting with key community results: high performing government, safe/healthy community, inclusive/engaged community, sustainable/innovative infrastructure, robust/resilient economy, livable community, and environmental stewardship. The City budget is evolving to attain these results. Last year, the council supported the “Strategic Framework for Truth, Justice and...