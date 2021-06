The dollar – which rebounded on Thursday evening following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April policy meeting – was given a further boost by upbeat jobs data yesterday. The Labor Department reported that the number of US citizens filing new claims for unemployment benefits slipped further below 500,000 last week. The figures indicate that job growth picked up this month, though businesses are still experiencing a shortage of workers. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 444,000 for the week ended 14 May – the lowest level since mid-March 2020 – compared to 478,000 during the previous week. Economists had forecast 450,000 applications for the period.