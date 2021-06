The 49ers have a task to accomplish before the regular season. That task is the extension of All Pro linebacker Fred Warner. Warner is entering the final year of his rookie deal. Typically if a team wants to retain a player, they extend them so they do not play out the last year of their deal to avoid losing them. It is also a show of good faith as to how much they value that player. The 49ers and Warner have not begun contract negotiations yet, but there is still time to extend Warner over the next three months.