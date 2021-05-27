Cancel
DTN Livestock Open: Trade to Focus on Export Sales

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekly beef export sales report will be adjusted due to the error in reporting the amount of sales to the Netherlands last week. It is unclear how this may impact trading as this has already been known. Overall trade in livestock futures might slow as we approach the three-day weekend.

agfax.com
Chicago, IL
Daily Herald

Grains higher, livestock lower.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July gained 31.25 cents at $6.9950 a bushel; July corn was up 25.25 cents at $6.8950 a bushel; July oats advanced 42.50 cents at $3.8275 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 27.25 cents at $15.6050 a bushel.
Agriculturestjosephpost.com

Corn exports sales jump while bean and wheat sales fall

Corn sales to overseas buyers rose while beans and wheat sales dropped during the seven days ending on May 20. The USDA says corn sales totaled 555,900 metric tons, up from almost 278,000 metric tons a week prior. Mexico was the big buyer at just over 378,000 metric tons, while China bought 168,000.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures fall after cyberattack hits meatpacker JBS

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) cattle futures tumbled on Tuesday after JBS SA stopped slaughtering at U.S plants because of a cyberattack. Brazil's JBS told the U.S. government that a ransomware attack on the company originated from a criminal organization likely based in Russia, according to the White House.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Market Comes Back from Holiday Higher

December cotton is trading higher, up 1.91 cents early Tuesday with bullish anticipation for USDA’s first crop conditions ratings of 2021, due out later Tuesday afternoon. The southeastern U.S. has had plenty of rain to start the year; too much in Arkansas and Louisiana. The seven-day forecast expects more heavy rain amounts in southern Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. West Texas is battling serious drought conditions and South Carolina is experiencing moderate drought.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on U.S. weather worries

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.2% on Tuesday, supported by concerns that hot and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest will stress the crop during early development stages. * Strength in the crude oil market added support as demand for biofuel was seen rising during summer driving season. * Soymeal futures also closed in positive territory, snapping a three-session losing streak. * Soyoil futures jumped 2.4%. * The benchmark CBOT July soybean futures contract rose above its 30-day moving average. It also topped its 20-day moving average for the first time since May 19 but failed to hold support above that key technical point. * A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon was expected to show that soybean planting was 87% complete as of May 30, up from 75% a week earlier, according to the average estimate in a survey of 12 analysts. * CBOT July soybeans settled up 18 cents at $15.48-1/2 a bushel. July soymeal futures were $3.20 higher at $398.70 a ton and July soyoil was up 1.6 cents at 67.39 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Hot, dry weather outlook sparks rally in U.S. corn, soy, wheat

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, soybean and wheat futures rallied on Tuesday, supported by concerns that crops will face stress from adverse weather during the next few weeks. "The grains exploded out of the gates last night and remain double-digits higher ... as forecasts turn hot and dry...
Agricultureruralradio.com

Webinar to cover US meat exports, livestock markets

The growing role of exports in livestock markets will be the focus of a Nebraska Extension webinar that will be held on Thursday at noon. Exports account for a significant share of U.S. pork and beef production, especially for certain cuts, adding value to every animal produced. The U.S. Meat Export Federation is working to build a strong demand for U.S. high quality, high value beef and pork, highlighting sustainability and health as well as quality, to proactively address consumer questions in the (mis)Information age. The webinar will cover the current global demand for red meat, how U.S. beef and pork exports have been performing and how exports are related to livestock markets and meat prices.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls after USDA pegs crop conditions above market forecast

CANBERRA, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops above market expectations, tempering concerns about supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.3% to $6.86-1/2 a bushel by 0112...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Seeing Double-Digit Gains

Corn is 23 to 26 cents higher at midday, soybeans 13 to 15 cents higher up front — 20 to 22 cents higher on new crop — and wheat is 25 to 38 cents higher. Corn trade is 23 to 26 cents higher with warmer and drier near-term forecasts for much of the Corn Belt encouraging buying to open the week, with trade briefly touching limit-up before fading a bit. Ethanol margins remain solid despite the corn rebound with tight stocks and strong Holiday weekend demand pushing ethanol futures higher Tuesday morning. Brazil weather looks mostly unchanged short term as the crop advances with crop estimates edging lower.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Demand for farmland is forcing higher prices

Interest in buying agricultural land has grown since a coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown blanketed the land market last spring. Farmers are feeling more financially secure as strong commodity prices arrived on top of large government payments in 2020. This is propelling farmers to bid more aggressively for additional land than has been the case during the past six years.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trade Lower on JBS Cyberattack

Tuesday opened on a hectic note as the market tries to understand what the long-lasting effects of a cyberattack on JBS will have on the market. If it’s not one thing — packing plant fires or global pandemic — it’s another –cyberattacks. But as consumers yearn for more product in both pork and beef forms, slower processing speeds are only going to create a larger problem as prices could jump higher amid shortages. As for cattle, backed-up supplies are the last thing the industry wants to work through again.
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Soar on Weather Concerns, Demand

Following the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather forecasts turned more ominous, sending grain and soy markets skyward, led by Minneapolis wheat. The northern, northwestern Plains, and the southern Canadian Prairies are facing a very hot and arid forecast for the next two weeks, worsening ongoing drought conditions. Brazil’s ag ministry issued a state of emergency alert for the first time ever as drought expands there.
Industryagfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Dec. Contract Pushes Higher

December cotton closed up 1.49 cents at 84.81 cents Tuesday, the highest close in two weeks with ongoing support from the anticipation of slightly lower ending cotton stocks in 2021-22 and a variety of weather challenges. West Texas remains in serious drought with not much rain in the forecast. Southern Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana are expecting heavy rain amounts the next seven days — too much in some of those areas, with a flash flood watch posted in Arkansas. South Carolina has moderate drought, but also has a chance for moderate showers this week.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Drought Persists for Spring Wheat

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 8 cents, July soybeans are up 11 1/4 cents and July KC wheat is up 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading higher with generally positive reports of manufacturing activity in Europe and most of Asia. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development increased its estimate of world GDP growth in 2021 from 5.6% to 5.8%. A manufacturing index in China scored 52.0 in May, a sign of modest expansion, reported RTTNews.com. Similar indices also showed expansion in Japan, South Korea, France and Germany. OPEC meets Tuesday and is expected to stay with its plant to gradually increase production.
Agriculturefarms.com

2021 Hog Market Outlook Mixed But Generally Positive

Farm Credit Canada suggests the economic outlook for Canada's hog sector looks positive amid the reopening of the Canadian economy. Farm Credit Canada's just released 2021 Cattle and Hog Outlook Update suggests a mixed outlook. FCC Principal Economist Craig Klemmer observes the hog sector is seeing strong demand domestically and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, wheat jump on weather concerns, Chinese demand

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures bounced back on Tuesday, climbing 1.5%, while wheat rose more than 2% as concerns over North American weather and strong Chinese demand underpinned prices. Soybeans gained more than 1%, rising for two out of the last three sessions. "There is dry weather...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Market focuses on corn outlook

We are starting to see a shift in market focus from soybeans to corn. While soybean reserves will remain tight this year and next, trade is showing more interest in what may happen with corn balance sheets. This is not just in the United States, but globally. U.S. corn production is expected to increase between 20 and 24 million metric tons this year from last. The Ukraine crop is expected to be 4 million metric tons larger, and China is forecasting a 20 million metric ton increase in corn output. While these may help offset any loss in South America, it may not prevent world corn stocks from shrinking.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options

Cattle Available for Slaughter Give Meatpackers Options. Commercial beef production for 2017 is revised upward slightly to 26.5 billion pounds, due to greater than expected commercial slaughter in the second quarter and higher anticipated commercial slaughter in the third and fourth quarters. As packers have bid higher for fed cattle for slaughter in the first and second quarters of 2017, feedlots experienced positive returns from marketing calves bought at relatively low prices during the second half of 2016. The price for feeder steers weighing 750-800 pounds sold at the Oklahoma City National Stockyards averaged $128.30 per cwt in the fourth quarter of 2016, while the 5-Area price for fed cattle marketed at an average of $132.76 per cwt in the second quarter of 2017.