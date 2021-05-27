Lil Yachty's New Nail Polish Line, Crete Is Out Now: Interview

Creating buzz has never been an issue for charismatic New Jersey rapper, RetcH. Carving out his space in the urban scene with his sly & crafty word play and quick-fire beats, RetcH has caught the attention of many since the release of Polo Sporting Goods. He has also made a name for himself online, which most recently alley ooped him a feature on N.E.R.D’s track ‘Lemon’ with Rihanna, in addition to appearances from other collaborators such as Action Bronson, Mac Miller, Dave East, Maxo Kream, Roc Marciano, ScHoolboy Q, and many more. RetcH’s career is a testament to commitment and love that he has for his music, a quality which is easy to see by the number of projects he has released while independent. Almost a decade after releasing his first mixtapes online, Retch’s determination to continue to release music is more powerful now than ever. Retch’s raw, honest approach and dedication has truly separated him from the rest.