Lil Yachty's New Nail Polish Line, Crete Is Out Now: Interview

By Lia McGarrigle
Highsnobiety
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsurprisingly, it was A$AP Rocky who first turned Lil Yachty on to some of the finer things in life — including painting his nails. “When I came into the music industry, one of the first established artists I met was A$AP Rocky and he was really big on hygiene — not that I wasn't, but I was a kid,” Yachty tells us over Zoom. “I was 17-years-old, I knew to take a shower and wash your face with water, but he was big on skincare and getting your nails done, smelling good and all these types of things. I was young and seeing that instilled in me a new way of being.”

