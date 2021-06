Two of the biggest underdogs teams go head to head in the second round. The Bruins and Islanders both made big moves at the 2021 trade deadline, the Bruins acquiring Taylor Hall and Mike Rielly while the Islanders acquired Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac. With their new acquisitions, the Bruins and Islanders were able to upset their first round matchups. Now these teams will be facing off in a physical matchup. The Bruins have an explosive offense, and it was apparent in Round 1 versus the Washington Capitals. But the Islanders will try to stop the Bruins with their strong defense and goaltending.