A Rolls-Royce is an inimitable thing, dripping with class and luxury like no other manufacturer. Cars like the recently revealed Boat Tail and even the 'regular' Phantom are just spectacular, but even if they are impossible to replicate, many have tried. Most of these copies have come from China - although we have seen some homegrown copies too - but the latest one hails from Russia, and President Putin even rode in one during his last inauguration. Called the Aurus Senat, it's been a working concept since 2018 and plans for the vehicle have existed since at least 2013, but now it's heading to production.