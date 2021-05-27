Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain - what is a spirit crystal and where to place it
To place a Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain you're going to need a head for heights, as you'll be ascending to the highest point on the map. It's been a while since we've had to visit the summit of this snowy peak, but the Fortnite Week 11 quests are here to ensure we get a good view over the entire island. You may be asking what is a Fortnite spirit crystal, and rightly so as this isn't an item that's been previously introduced in Fortnite, but don't worry as we're here to explain it all. If you're ready to place a Fortnite spirit crystal at the tallest mountain, this is how you do it.www.gamesradar.com