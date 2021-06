Rain or shine, MoDOT’s working on numerous projects in the Lake Area. In some cases, the roads needing work are getting old. “They were put together back in the 50’s, and they just were prepared to handle some of the heavy truck traffic that some of these routes have” says MoDOT Central District Engineer Bob Lynch, “we actually had to dig some of those roads out and start from fresh due to the harsh winter conditions we had. Some of the routes were just temporarily put back together with base rock, with just a rock surface…until we could get to the asphalt and bring those roads back to drive-able condition with new asphalt pavement.”