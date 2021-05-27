Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

37 million Americans are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend, up from 2020 but below pre-pandemic levels

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Travel is expected to be up 62 percent Memorial Day weekend compared to 2020, but still slightly down from 2019. AAA says beginning Thursday, more than 37 million Americans are expected to travel through Memorial Day. Nearly 12 million people are expected to travel by car this...

www.fox43.com
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Memorial Day Weekend#Americans#U S Travel#Time Travel#Travelers#Aaa#Fox43#Travels#Northeast#Gas Prices#Traffic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Seattle, WAwestsideseattle.com

SEA Airport ‘Back to Busy’ as Holiday Kicks off Summer Travel Memorial Day Weekend expects largest numbers since pandemic began.

More than 100,000 passengers per day are projected to travel through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) during the peak of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. Travelers need to prepare for company and continue following health and safety precautions during travel. Masks are still required as federal mask mandates continue for transportation...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
FOX 43

Officials anticipate heavy travel this Memorial Day weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Your Memorial Day weekend may include barbeques, dinner outings, and maybe even a trip outside of your area. Whatever those plans may be, travel experts are providing safety tips to keep you safe before heading out as more than 37 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Airline stocks in broad rally after Memorial Day travelers reaches pre-pandemic levels

Shares of air carriers enjoyed a broad rally Tuesday, after data showing that the number of travelers over the Memorial Day weekend reached pre-pandemic levels. Throughput data provided by the Transportation Security Administration showed that 7,116,027 people went through TSA checkpoints during the four days from Friday through Monday. That total included 1,959,593 travelers on Friday, the highest daily total since March 7, 2020, or before the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. There were 1,900,179 travelers on Monday, according to the TSA, and 1,605,810 on Saturday and 1,650,454 on Sunday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF rallied 1.8% in morning trading. Among the sector's more actively traded shares, American Airlines Group Inc. hiked up 3.1%, United Airlines Holdings Inc. advanced 2.4%, Delta Air Lines Inc. climbed 1.4%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rose 2.0% and Southwest Airlines Co. tacked on 0.8%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 0.4%.
TravelPosted by
Fox News

Air travel surged nearly 500% during Memorial Day weekend: TSA

Memorial Day kicked off the unofficial start of summer travel more than a year after the pandemic had Americans waiting on standby. More than 1.65 million people were screened at airports across the United States on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That’s an increase of 368% compared with 2020 figures when 352,947 people traveled through airports.
TravelNBC Washington

U.S. Air Travel Reaches Pandemic High as Peak Season Kicks Off

The TSA screened more than 1.9 million people at U.S. airports on Friday and Monday. Volumes reached a pandemic high, but were still below Memorial Day 2019. Higher numbers of travelers are boosting the price of a vacation. Air traveler volumes hit the highest levels since before the coronavirus pandemic...
LifestyleNebraskaTV

US sees 2 busiest days for air travel

The Memorial Day weekend has produced the two busiest days for U.S. air travel since early March 2020. About 1.96 million people passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Friday, and 1.90 million did so on Monday, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. Tuesday was also expected to be...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Memorial Day weekend helps North Dakota air travel continue its return

MINOT, N.D. – The Memorial Day weekend was a chance for air travel in North Dakota to continue recouping from its losses during the pandemic. Minot International Airport was busy Tuesday with travelers returning from their Memorial Day weekend. “I got to spend time with family. Got to go home...
TravelLodging

Deloitte: Forty Percent of U.S. Travelers Are Planning Summer Trips

More than a year into the pandemic, there is optimism for the travel industry. Four in 10 U.S. travelers plan to take at least one vacation this summer, a percentage similar to pre-pandemic summer travel of 2019. A desire for health safety continues to weigh on travelers more so than finances. At least 75 percent of travelers are considering factors such as COVID-19 restrictions, crowd avoidance, vaccination status, social distancing, and CDC guidelines when selecting their vacation destination.
TravelWPTV

How to find the best travel deals this summer

If you’re planning to travel this summer get ready to pay up. That's the message from travel experts who say airfare prices are now on the rise for both domestic and international flights. With Memorial Day weekend underway, the summer airline travel season is officially in full swing. However, unlike...
WorldBBC

Covid-19: Number in work in NI remains below pre-pandemic levels

The number of people in work in Northern Ireland in April is still 1.5% lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, according to newly released official figures. The latest payroll data suggests about 740,000 people in Northern Ireland were in work last month. That is down 10,000 from a peak...
LifestyleDayton Daily News

Four easily forgotten road trip safety tips

Getaways come in many forms. A getaway can be restful and relaxing whether it involves a journey to a small island thousands of miles from home or a favorite campsite that’s just a few hours away by car. As the world gradually emerges from a pandemic that put travel on...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line announces plans for highly anticipated return to cruising from the U.S.

ATHENS – The dynamic comeback of cruise travel with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, continues as the brand announced that it expects to resume cruise operations from the U.S. beginning Aug. 7, 2021 with week-long voyages from Seattle to Alaska, one of the top cruise destinations among its.
newsandguts.com

Airlines Say Fake COVID Certificates Are Becoming A Major Problem They’re Not Equipped To Handle

We already know that not everyone is handling the resumption of air travel all that well. The number of incidents involving violent and out-of-control passengers on airplanes is already at record levels, despite air travel being greatly reduced so far in 2021 because of the pandemic. Airlines now say they have another problem — passengers who are traveling with fake COVID test results and vaccine certificates.