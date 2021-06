TikTok is an app that allows people to share their videos, and to post their recordings (that can be 15 seconds to 1-minute long). The new application’s logo is a mix of the Musical.ly and Duyin logos. Basically, this app works just like Musical.ly did, users create recordings, and add mainstream melodies to their videos. The most famous and well-known way of creating videos in the application was to make recordings where the people are lip-syncing and dancing. In less than a year, the TikTok application had more than 100 million users. TikTok collects about 500 million users a month now, and everyone expects that this platform is going to grow more.