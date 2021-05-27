Cancel
Mansfield, OH

Mansfield Police Assistant Chief Petrycki among 4 to retire

By From Mansfield Division of Police
richlandsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD -- The retirement of Mansfield Police Assistant Chief Joseph Petrycki is one of four that will take place on the force in the next few weeks. Assistant Chief Joseph Petrycki announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective June 2, 2021. Assistant Chief Petrycki began his law...

www.richlandsource.com
