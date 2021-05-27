Cancel
Environment

Thursday Forecast: Pleasant before a cooler and rainy Friday

By Nathan Kitchens
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Thursday is off to a pleasant and dry start. Fog has been an issue for some areas south of U.S. 30, but fog should quickly erode this morning. Expect a very nice day partly cloudy and dry conditions as highs reach the upper 70s. The dry weather doesn't last...

