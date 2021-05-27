Thursday Forecast: Pleasant before a cooler and rainy Friday

Following a pleasant stretch of drier and cooler weather, scattered rainfall has returned to the Tri-State. A core of low pressure pushing northeastward across the Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley will prolong our chances of rain and cause them to linger though the remainder of the evening and even into our Wednesday. Be sure to grab the umbrella as you head out the door tomorrow as scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely affect the region though your morning commute. However, a break from the rain is expected by our lunch hour - this will allow temperatures to surge toward the mid 70s tomorrow afternoon, fueling additional pop-up showers and thunderstorms beginning between 3PM and 4PM Wednesday.