Q-Wave Systems Release Industrial Controller for Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

By Ian Evenden
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raspberry Pi Compute Modules are all very well, but by design they lack a few things usually found on a single-board computer, such as video output, or any other ports for that matter. This is because they’re designed for use in industrial applications and are to be plugged into custom designed PCBs, such as this new carrier board that’s surfaced out of Thailand, as noticed by CNX Software.

