DTN Grain Open: Wheat Gets a Bounce, Soybeans Lower
Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: July corn is up 1 1/2 cents, July soybeans are down 6 1/2 cents and July KC wheat is up 6 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little lower, while European and Asian stocks are both mixed. Several reports are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, including weekly jobless claims, April durable goods orders and a second estimate of U.S. GDP in the first quarter. Traders are also interested in Thursday’s phone call between trade representatives of the U.S. and China, but few details have been released yet.agfax.com