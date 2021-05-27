DTN Grain Open: Wheat Gets a Bounce, Soybeans Lower

Tuesday opened on a hectic note as the market tries to understand what the long-lasting effects of a cyberattack on JBS will have on the market. If it’s not one thing — packing plant fires or global pandemic — it’s another –cyberattacks. But as consumers yearn for more product in both pork and beef forms, slower processing speeds are only going to create a larger problem as prices could jump higher amid shortages. As for cattle, backed-up supplies are the last thing the industry wants to work through again.