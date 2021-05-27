Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Google

Forging a path to a cookieless future

By Matt Skinner
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We live in the age of the conscious consumer. The notifications that pop up whenever we visit a website asking us to accept cookies or update our preferences don’t just serve to remind us that we are creating data, but that it has value to the brands and advertisers that we share it with.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Customer Engagement#Personal Data#Digital Data#Google Business#Online Business#Social Business#Social Relationships#Adobe#Dmp#Crm#Customer Data Platform#Cdp#Vpn#Epsilon#Personalised Experiences#Brands#Path#Compelling Experiences#Longer Term Relationships
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Google
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Technologyaithority.com

Flashtalking Launches Industry’s First End-to-End Cookieless Ad Management and Insights Solution

Building on company’s 5-year cookieless heritage, the new identify framework allows data driven marketers to go cookieless with confidence, for good. Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative, and unified insights, announced the introduction of a new identity framework to provide advertisers the industry’s only complete end-to-end solution for cookieless personalization and measurement with privacy controls. The comprehensive framework is built on a suite of products including Privacy Icon, IDConnect and FTrack, previously the industry’s first cookieless single-device identity solution.
Economymartechseries.com

Industry Leaders from News Corp, Xaxis, U of Digital and Quantcast Present Ideas for a Cookieless Future at the Cookie Conundrum Summit

At today’s industry summit, The Cookie Conundrum: A Recipe for Success, hosted by theCUBE and sponsored by Quantcast, Xaxis managing director Xiao Lin said, “If the cookieless future was a TikTok dance, we’d be dancing right now.” Lin was discussing his agency’s approach to supporting clients as they experience a learning curve in anticipation of third-party cookies disappearing from online advertising in 2022.
Real EstateZDNet

Honeywell, SAP launch Forge Real Estate Operations

Honeywell and SAP launched Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations, a cloud platform that combines financial and operational data. The two companies outlined a partnership in 2020 to collaborate on tools that would bring together business data and information from IoT sensors and various systems. Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations is...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Five9, Mitel Forge Cloud Contact Center Partnership

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) forged a partnership with business communication provider Mitel to make the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center available for Mitel’s advanced contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution customer requirements. Mitel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the core Five9 Platform, Workforce...
Marketstsnn.com

Event and Hospitality Companies Forge a Path Into a Digital Payments Future with Cryptocurrency

Event and hospitality companies are gearing up for a digital financial future by accepting cryptocurrency as a customer payment option. Defined as “a digital currency that can be used to buy goods and services, but uses an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions,” cryptocurrency is more than a speculative investment trend. Mainstream adoption is already here, with major companies including PayPal, Visa and Mastercard jumping on the crypto train.
ComputersThe Windows Club

Best Free CRM Software for Windows 10

There is nothing more lucrative, if you are starting a business than getting Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software. This way you, handling managing clients and doing daily chores will be more efficient. There are a ton of good CRM Software but most of them are paid. Therefore, we have accumulated a list of some of the best free CRM Software for Windows 10.
MarketsVentureBeat

How CMOs are paving the way for analytics adoption

This post was written by Ashley Kramer, chief product and marketing officer at Sisense. The CMO’s role has seen a big evolution over the past year. Deloitte’s 2021 Global Marketing Trends Report indicates that the role of marketing and CMOs has been elevated within the C-suite, with executives citing marketing and sales as one of the most important functional areas in the coming 12 months, second only to data and tech. In a rapidly changing competitive landscape, CMOs can use this moment to drive an analytics-first culture that re-imagines the role of data to increase revenue and grow the business.
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

AWS, Mavenir forge cloud pact

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Mavenir claimed to have simplified operators’ use of public cloud for voice, messaging and orchestration after pooling resources, with the pair seeking a bigger slice of the 5G market. Mavenir’s cloud-native open RAN, converged 4G and 5G packet core, IMS and messaging products are being...
Computerstechacrobat.com

Why Choose The Grandstream Network for Your IP Communications Solution

Communication is the mainstay of business success. You need to stay ahead of it, regardless of the size or scale of your organization. You must stay connected with your employees and customers at all times to operate successfully and match buyer expectations. A robust IP communication solution sets your business on the right track as it offers much more than traditional telephony.
TechnologyComputerworld

KuppingerCole Report - Safeguarding Your Most Valuable Data: Five Key Criteria to Assess Cloud Provider Security

Digital Transformation has profoundly changed our entire society, especially in the last decade. The world today is quickly growing more digitalized, interconnected, and complex. Most companies seem to intuitively understand the cloud’s operational benefits such as elastic scale, reducing costs, automation, and even security. Yet some see risks such as added network latency, potential availability problems, or the risk of cloud vendor or platform lock-in. A surprising majority of IT specialists see the cloud as a more secure alternative to their existing onpremises infrastructure. This can be especially true for smaller companies with limited IT security staff. All Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) invest heavily in the security and compliance of their infrastructure and gladly offer their customers a large portfolio of security solutions and services.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

The Future of Application Security

At the beginning of 2020, digital transformation was already on the agenda of IT executives and organizations in all industries. However, when the pandemic hit, any plan of a slow and easy transition went out the window as IT and security professionals raced to secure and manage a completely remote workforce. Now, IT executives and organizations are instead thinking about:
ComputersInfoworld

3 good ways to validate APIs

Here’s a situation I am certain many software developers have faced when building or enhancing a new application. The product owner defines an epic and several features requiring integrations with a new SaaS application. She’s made several assumptions about what capabilities the SaaS platform exposes in their APIs and has baked these into workflow and front-end application requirements. She expects the agile development team to complete a spike, ideally in one sprint, to validate these assumptions.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Rethinking SIEM requires rethinking visibility

Security professionals now generally recognize that siloed security tools and systems have undercut efforts to find active attacks more quickly and efficiently. Information security began decades ago with strategies of taking a layered approach and even relying on a heterogeneous mix of vendors. This meant that desktop or endpoint solutions were separate and from different manufacturers than those for gateway or cloud. While the underlying tenets of not relying on a single vendor and taking advantage of best-of-breed expertise for each system or tool is still valid, it has become obvious that data needs to be combined to understand the complete attack surface and progression of the kill chain.
Technologymartechseries.com

How The Customer Experience Will Drive MarTech In 2021

When we think about marketing today, automation is one of the primary technologies businesses leverage to drive sales and brand loyalty. With automation, marketers can create configurable, multi-channel campaigns that use deep audience insights to engage consumers. It allows us, as marketers, to shift from managing repetitive, manual tasks to accomplishing more strategic, creative ones — perhaps it’s no surprise then that 75% of marketers use at least one automation tool today.
San Francisco, CAVentureBeat

RPA platform ElectroNeek raises $20M

ElectroNeek, a robotic process automation (RPA) platform for managed service providers and IT teams, today announced it has raised $20 million in a series A funding round led by Baring Vostok. San Francisco, California-based ElectroNeek, which is now valued at $100 million, says it will put the funds toward developing its product and growing its engineering workforce.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Best practices for securing the CPaaS technology stack

Like everything that’s connected to the cloud, Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) solutions are vulnerable to hacking, which increased dramatically as workforces shifted to remote and hybrid models because of the pandemic. For this reason and others, such a platform must be built secure by design. This means taking the time necessary...
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
TechRadar

How visual programming powers complex data science

As data science continues to grow up and pushes toward production, one question keeps coming up with practice team leaders: What is the appropriate way to do data science - coding or visual programming? However, these are simply two different ways of expressing a program’s logic. What practice team leaders should really be asking instead is: What is the appropriate type of programming environment for my data science team?