Supply has been a real issue for Apple with AirPods Max and actually buying a pair has been more difficult than customers – and Apple – would have liked. In fact, the difficulty with making these things was said to be one of the reasons Apple didn't allow a level of AirPods Max customization at the point of purchase, as had been rumored. Like Apple Watch, users were originally intended to have the option to mix and match colors of AirPods Max. Silver headphones with red ear cups? No problem!