How to install Firefox on a Chromebook

The all-new app for the Right Side Broadcasting Network was launched across multiple platforms like Android, iOS, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV on the 14th of May 2021. According to the official website, the app is coming out with compatible versions for Samsung and LG platforms soon. The main aim of this app is to provide its viewers with an uncut and unedited stream of all the live events and news updates of the presidential rallies. We have already written step-by-step guides for the download and installation of the RSBN app for iOS and Android. In this article, we are going to see how to do the same for Amazon Fire TV. But before you do that you need to make sure your device has the following –