Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to install Firefox on a Chromebook

By Richard Devine
TechRadar
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you’re buying today’s best Chromebooks you’re obviously going into your purchase being happy to use the Google Chrome browser. After all, Chrome OS is built around Google’s all-conquering web browser. But as Chrome OS has matured over the years, a Chromebook is no longer just a lightweight laptop for...

www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Chrome Os#Firefox For Android#Firefox Os#Chrome Os#Google Os#X86 Chromebooks#Esr#Arm Chromebooks#Firefox Esr#Mozilla Url#Install Firefox#Linux#Laptop#Versions#Developers#Web Development Purposes#Whichever Method#Arm Powered Laptops#Ensure Flatpak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
Related
Softwaremobigyaan.com

How to install Windows 10 21H1 May 2021 update on your computer

Microsoft has started rolling out a new Windows 10 version 21H1 update for the operating system. In line with other similar updates from the company, this one too is being released in a phased manner. The company will roll it out first to the compatible devices and later it will...
Computershowtogeek.com

How to Pin Media Player Controls to a Chromebook’s Bottom Shelf

Chromebooks don’t run traditional desktop music apps. But as an alternative, you can pin a mini media player to your Chromebook’s taskbar (or “Shelf”) to instantly control any audio or video playback in the Chrome browser. Here’s how. Note: For this feature, your Chromebook must be running Chrome OS 89...
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Cell Phonesworld-wire.com

How to Install the RSBN app on Amazon platform

The all-new app for the Right Side Broadcasting Network was launched across multiple platforms like Android, iOS, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV on the 14th of May 2021. According to the official website, the app is coming out with compatible versions for Samsung and LG platforms soon. The main aim of this app is to provide its viewers with an uncut and unedited stream of all the live events and news updates of the presidential rallies. We have already written step-by-step guides for the download and installation of the RSBN app for iOS and Android. In this article, we are going to see how to do the same for Amazon Fire TV. But before you do that you need to make sure your device has the following –
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Android 12 public beta is now available: here’s how to install it

Google unveiled Android 12 at its opening I/O 2021 keynote, and now you can try the new update yourself as part of the first public beta. The Android 12 public beta is currently available for Google’s Pixel phones (Pixel 3 and up) and will also come to devices from OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. You can enroll your Pixel phone on Google’s Android beta site or find specific instructions for other supported phones on the Android Developers page.
Computersmaketecheasier.com

How to Download and Install Windows 10

It’s been a long while since the original rollout of Windows 10, and if you missed your chance to get a free upgrade on an existing PC or want to install it on a new PC entirely, you may need a little help. That’s what we’re here for. Here is...
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

Improving Firefox Stability on Linux

(Other stories by Anonymous) When it comes to Linux, things work differently than on other platforms: most of Mozilla's users don't install official builds, they install the Firefox version that comes packaged for their favourite distribution. This posed a significant problem when dealing with stability issues on Linux: for the...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

How to install Android 12 beta on your Android phone

After a few months of being locked in Developer Preview status, Android 12 is finally arriving in the form of a beta. Google has introduced this beta program during the course of Google I/O 2021, and gives the chance to see what’s been in the works for the past year. If you want to give Android 12 for a spin yourself, you can do so, provided that you are running at least the Pixel 3.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Install Arch Linux on VirtualBox Using the Guided Installer

Arch Linux is one of the most loved Linux distros famous for its complex installation process. In April 2021, Arch Linux introduced a guided installer to make Arch Linux installation easier for new users. Here we provide a detailed guide on how to install Arch Linux using the guided installer...
Softwarenintendo-power.com

Windows 10 21 H1: How to install the latest update now

Windows 10 May 2021 update, Version 21 H1, In the official distribution of Microsoft. If you have not checked Windows Update and have not seen anything, do not panic, as this is part of Microsoft’s canonical roll-out procedure for feature updates. The latter are published by the channelWindows Update, But...
ComputersThe Windows Club

FIX reCAPTCHA not working in Chrome, Firefox, or any browser

ReCAPTCHA is a free Google service to confirm that a system is being used by a human being and not a robot or bot. It helps websites secure themselves against malicious automated tools and spam attacks. It is similar to Captcha, the only difference is that Captcha asks you to solve some puzzles to make sure you are not a robot. And, reCAPTCHA asks you to tick an I’m not a Robot button to confirm your identity.
Computersubuntupit.com

How to Install and Use Curl on Linux Distributions: A Beginner’s Guide

CURL is one of the most used, safe, and reliable command tools to download and transfer files over a network, FTP, HTTP, SMTP, and other repositories. cURL can be used on both Mac and Linux. It shows and encodes the download data on the console. As a professional Linux user, I have run more than thousands of cURL commands on my Linux shell to download an application, files, GitHub repositories without facing any major issues. If you’re a programmer or software developer, I’m sure you are already a fan of the curl command tool.
Softwareadmet.net

How to Install and Setup React Native on Ubuntu

React is a widely known JavaScript framework for creating front-end purposes. It grew to become standard via the usage of intuitive programming paradigms that tie JavaScript to an HTML-like system referred to as JSX. This permits builders to create their purposes in a shorter time. Initially, establishing a brand new...
Softwareubuntupit.com

How to Install and Configure KVM on Ubuntu Linux

KVM allows you to use multiple OS on your system without having issues. There are options to use virtual machines, VMware, and other integrated systems for using different operating systems on your PC. Still, KVM is one of the most reliable arrangements for virtualization. KVM stands for Kernel-based Virtual Machine, which allows you to switch between mouse, keyboard, monitor, and systems. Some people also consider KVM as an integrated arrangement of Keyboard-Video-Mouse, where the entire system works over an internet (local/broad) connection. KVM has both hardware devices and software systems that you can install/use with your Ubuntu system. If you’re a system administrator, using KVM on your system must give you relief from switching one system to another.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to install Clang on Ubuntu

The Clang compiler is an alternative to GCC. It can be used to compile code into runnable binary programs. If you’re a developer on Ubuntu, you’ve likely dealt with a compiler like this before. While most Ubuntu developers stick with GCC, they also make it possible to get going with...
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to View Your Saved Credit Card Numbers in Firefox

If you need your credit card number but don’t have your card nearby, it’s possible to retrieve it from Mozilla Firefox if the browser has stored it for you with Autofill in the past. Here’s how. First, open Firefox on Mac, Linux, or Windows. In any window, click the menu...
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to install KDE Plasma 5 on Linux

KDE Plasma 5 is a beautiful, fully-featured desktop environment for the Linux desktop. It’s highly modern and has tons of configuration options that any Linux user would love. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up KDE Plasma 5 on Linux. Ubuntu installation instructions. If you’d like to...
Softwarepetri.com

Guide: How to Install Active Directory in Windows Server 2019 Using PowerShell

In a previous article, I showed you how to install Active Directory (AD), the first domain controller (DC) in a new forest and domain, using Server Manager in Windows Server 2019. But if you’re not afraid of the command line, there’s a much quicker way to get Active Directory up and running in Windows Server. In this article, I’ll show you how to configure AD using PowerShell.
SoftwareTechRepublic

1Password: How to install the password manager on Linux

Jack Wallen installed 1Password on Linux and found it to be a fantastic solution for password management. Follow his tutorial on how to get this proprietary solution installed on your open source OS. This is a tricky proposition for some—an official 1Password client has been released for Linux. It's not...
ComputersAndroid Central

How to use Google Messages from a web browser or Chromebook

Most popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram offer solutions to answer your messages from a computer, whether via a dedicated desktop app or through a web browser. Have you ever looked longingly at an Apple product-using friend or colleague who was able to answer their phone's text messages on their computer because of iMessage integration and wished for something similar as an Android devotee? Well, guess what? There is. It's called Google Messages (you've heard of it!). I'll show you how easy it is to use Google Messages from a web browser on your PC or Mac computer or even a Chromebook. Let's get started.