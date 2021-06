ANDERSON — An accident on Indiana 32 near Madison County Road 500 West resulted in several people being injured and at least one person being sent to the hospital. Kristina Atyeo, 38, of Kokomo was driving east on Ind. 32 in a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country when she hit a 2019 Mercedes work van driven by Keagan Hexamer, 21, of Anderson, according to an accident report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.