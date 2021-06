Those voluminous, '70s-style Farrah Fawcett disco curls are trending in a major way all over social media, especially TikTok. The platform is home to a series of videos that show people trying the look for themselves, flipping their pre-curled hair up and down so the style can take shape. The clips, set to the 1985 tune “I Wonder If I Take You Home," show in real-time the transformation from a very strange-looking coif with bumped-up, flipped-out ends, to perfectly mussed, Studio 54-esque curls. Most of the videos feature people with straight or straightened hair, but there are some TikTokers trying the retro hairstyle on their locs, and, honey, they look so good.