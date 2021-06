With the world focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement for much of last year, of course there would be jokes stemming from the campaign. Michael Che sat down with Howard Stern recently, and explained that a joke about race and police didn't quite make the cut on SNL. Che, who has worked as one of the head writers for the sketch comedy series, said that a joke he tried to spin about the Avengers was cut. The sketch had the Avengers kill an unarmed Black teen on accident.